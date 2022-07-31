There is still a long way to go in the 2022 summer transfer market and clubs could yet conclude some more blockbuster deals. Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Robert Lewandowski, and multiple others have already sealed moves and have slotted well into their new clubs.

Such players are bound to receive the majority of the media attention, especially since they will be leading their respective sides from the front.

But behind the scenes, a few clubs have managed to sign incredible players for a relatively small fee. Either these sides have capitalized on the contractual situation of a player, offered them a bigger role in the team, or sold them a good project.

Regardless, they are bound to provide bang for one's buck and could perhaps become the defining factor for their teams this season.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 best value-for-money signings so far this summer (July 2022).

Note: All figures are exclusive of add-ons. Players who have signed for their new clubs as free transfers have not been included in the list.

#5 Yves Bissouma to Tottenham Hotspur - £25 million

Yves Bissouma's move to Spurs this summer could be huge

Tottenham Hotspur have finally backed a manager by splurging money in the transfer market this summer. Antonio Conte is arguably their best bet to end their near 15-year trophy drought, so it is no surprise that the club have made some quality signings.

Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster arrived on a free while Richarlison and Djed Spence have joined for £50 million and £12.5 million respectively. Clement Lenglet has also signed for the club on a loan move from Barcelona.

Their best piece of business, however, is the purchase of former Brighton & Hove Albion star, Yves Bissouma.

An absolute metronome in midfield, Bissouma already has four years of Premier League experience under his belt. Despite this, he only turned 25 in April this year and still has his best years ahead of him. Under Graham Potter, the Mali international aced the art of passing between the lines and recycling possession.

Spurs have been crying out for a player of his profile since Moussa Dembele's departure in 2019. With Pierre Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur the only other reasonably experienced midfielders in the squad, Bissouma is a welcome addition.

Harry Winks is reportedly out of Conte's plans this season while Oliver Skipp is yet to prove himself completely at the top level.

Matchday365 @Matchday365 Tottenham are getting a bargain in Yves Bissouma for £25m Tottenham are getting a bargain in Yves Bissouma for £25m 😳 https://t.co/mE8pbELz2K

Thus, filling such a crucial position on the pitch by signing a player of the African star's caliber for just £25 million (rising to £35 million) was a smart move. The reduced price relates to Bissouma only having a year left on his contract at Brighton as Spurs swooped in to sign him before anybody else could.

#4 Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich- £26 million

Sadio Mane left Liverpool this summer

Like Bissouma, Sadio Mane also entered the final year of his contract at Liverpool this summer. Hence, it came down to him making a decision on his future after the end of last season and the Senegalese decided to embark on a new chapter.

Bayern Munich saw this as a moment of opportunity to capitalize on by signing one of the best players in the world (right now). Liverpool had little issue with letting Mane go, as long as their price tag of £26 million was met by the German club.

However, the Bundesliga side will feel that they have landed an absolute gem for next to nothing. Although often overshadowed by Mohamed Salah at the Merseyside club, Mane was often a big game player for them.

His statistics are also none too shabby as he scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

During this period, he won every domestic trophy available to him, including the Champions League, a competition in which he has 32 goal involvements in just 55 games. Hence, with Robert Lewandowski out the door this summer, Mane's arrival is not just a splendid addition to the squad, but also a timely one.

Bayern shall need somebody to replace the vast goal tally of their outgoing Polish star and at 30, Mane still has a lot left in the tank. Hence, paying only £26 million (rising to £33.5 million) for him could prove to be a huge bargain, especially if they achieve a lot of success in the coming years.

#3 Kalidou Koulibaly to Chelsea- £33 million

Kalidou Koulibaly is a great buy for Chelsea among this summer's transfers

Kalidou Koulibaly has finally left Napoli and joined a Premier League side after being linked with a move to England for the longest time.

A man of supreme experience, class, and talent, Koulibaly signed for Chelsea this summer in a deal worth £33 million. The Blues were aware that the centre-back only had a year left on his deal at Napoli and pounced on the opportunity to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

However, his arrival feels crucial to the West London club, who have lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen this summer. Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos could yet still seal moves for themselves. Hence, it was ever so important to bring a calming presence into the squad and Koulibaly certainly fits the bill.

STATMAN @DesignbyStatman Koulibaly joining Chelsea is the best deal ever for Todd and Tuchel

Why?

1. We're signing a World-Class Defender for

less than £40m, Bargain of the Summer.

2. He's a leader with so much ordeal and Experience

3. He will only open a path for colwill just like Silva did 4 Chalobah Koulibaly joining Chelsea is the best deal ever for Todd and TuchelWhy? 1. We're signing a World-Class Defender forless than £40m, Bargain of the Summer.2. He's a leader with so much ordeal and Experience3. He will only open a path for colwill just like Silva did 4 Chalobah https://t.co/zWRp0jjNUt

Having been a hugely important part of Napoli's squad for the last eight years, the African star has the ability to command a defense. Moreover, his long-range passing, aerial ability, recovery speed, and leadership qualities shall be quite useful in a relatively young and dynamic squad.

Thomas Tuchel needs players who can form part of a consistent starting XI and alongside Thiago Silva, Koulibaly could form an incredible centre-back partnership next season.

Although the Senegal international turned 31 in June this year, age is only a number for him. His discipline, fitness levels, and professionalism keep his hunger for success intact, courtesy of which his £33 million fee looks like a steal for the Blues already.

#2 Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal- £30 million

Oleksandr Zinchenko moved to Arsenal this summer

Manchester City decided to let a couple of their first-team stars leave the club this season, following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, and Kalvin Phillips. While Raheem Sterling moved to Chelsea, Gabriel Jesus, and Oleksandr Zinchenko signed for Arsenal.

Although Jesus fetched £45 million, City let Zinchenko go for just £30 million (rising to £32 million). Although one has proven his ability more than the other, the Ukrainian has not received the same chances as he was often used as a back-up by Pep Guardiola.

But the Spaniard's former assistant manager, Mikel Arteta, certainly saw value in bringing Zinchenko to the Emirates. A hugely versatile player, the 25-year-old star can deputize for the left-back and midfield position. He also has the experience of winning the Premier League, with the discipline and quality to back it up.

A great crosser of the ball and an even better runner with it, Zinchenko provides good cover in the full-back role while also providing some much-needed balance in the midfield. Alongside Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, and Thomas Partey, the Gunners now have another player who can be a sensational box-to-box player.

Thus, paying £30 million for a player of Zinchenko's quality and age profile is incredible for a side that did not manage to finish in the top 4 last season. Incidentally enough, the Ukraine star could now be a focal reason behind the Emirates outfit securing Champions League football in the 2023-24 campaign.

#1 Karim Adeyemi to Borussia Dortmund- £32.5 million

Karim Adeyemi is a blockbuster signing this summer

An underrated signing by every definition of the phrase, Borussia Dortmund have yet again snapped up a potential world-beater in Karim Adeyemi this summer.

The German club have a knack for signing future superstars and selling them for huge profits later on. Erling Haaland's departure this summer was evidence of the same, while Adeyemi's arrival as the successor shows their clever transfer strategy.

The German centre-forward, who turned 20 this year, scored 33 goals and provided 21 assists in 91 appearances for RB Salzburg before coming to Signal Iduna Park this summer. This includes his four goals and two assists in 11 Champions League appearances.

Thus, Adeyemi already has reasonable experience of playing at the top level and will only further his development at a club like Dortmund. Alongside Giovanni Reyena, Jude Bellingham, Nico Schlotterback, and Donyell Malen, the Germany international could become the next big thing.

The Yellow Wall rarely misses the mark while signing such rising talents, and at £35 million, Adeyemi could fetch a massive fee if and when they decide to sell him. But for now, the striker is certainly a value-for-money signing and will give a good return as he prepares to score goals in his home country.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far