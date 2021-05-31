5 Best young players at UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is just around the corner, with some of the most exciting teams set to compete for the highest European honour with their countries.

Portugal emerged victorious in the 2016 edition of the competition and inflicted a 1-0 defeat upon favourites and hosts France in the final. Cristiano Ronaldo's side won their first-ever piece of international silverware and head into the postponed Euro 2020 as defending champions.

However, they could face a tall order in trying to retain their title as there are several high-profile teams eyeing their crown. The likes of France and England look stronger than ever. Elsewhere, resurgent sides such as Italy and the Netherlands will be forces to be reckoned with as well.

Euro 2020 could be the perfect platform for young players

The continental competition has long served as a platform for several young players all across Europe. Euro 2020 is no different in this regard as there are a host of young stars waiting to seal their status as heroes of their homelands. Irrespective of their exploits at club level, being able to produce for one's country on such a massive stage will do them a world of good.

Be it an €80m UEFA Champions League star or a club's rising academy player, a solid showing on a stage like Euro 2020 will go a long way in a player's international career. On that note, here is a look at five of the best young players set to participate in the competition this year.

Note: This list consists only of players with less than 20 caps for the senior sides who have been called up for Euro 2020.

#5 Donyell Malen | Netherlands | Age: 22

Donyell Malen is one of the many promising youth products who have left Arsenal to do well across Europe. After an ill-fated stay at the Emirates, the young Dutch forward moved to PSV Eindhoven, and there's been no looking back for him ever since. Malen has gone from strength to strength in his hometown and has impressed profoundly with some superb displays.

A rapid forward with an eye for goal, the 22-year-old has all the makings of a devastating striker or wing forward in the near future. He's had a productive 2020-21 campaign with 27 goals and ten assists to show for, and no player on this list was involved in more goals this season.

The eight-time Netherlands international could potentially form a lethal partnership with the likes of Memphis Depay and Quincy Promes at the tip of Oranje's attack at Euro 2020.

#4 Kai Havertz | Germany | Age: 21

Romania v Germany - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

Chelsea and Germany superstar Kai Havertz is undoubtedly one of the most unique talents in world football. The towering forward set the Bundesliga slight with Bayer 04 Leverkusen and earned himself a big-money move to Chelsea last summer. While he hasn't quite settled into life at Stamford Bridge, his end to the season will surely give him a massive boost.

Despite his lack of goals, the 21-year-old's ability has been on full display every time he's taken to the pitch under Thomas Tuchel and is surely only going to get better. Havertz scored the winning goal in the UEFA Champions League final to fire the Blues to glory in Porto.

Germany are in dire need of a player to take games by the scruff of the neck in attack, and Havertz, who is likely to start, could be that player. He's already been capped 12 times by Die Mannschaft and could replicate his chemistry with Timo Werner for his national side at Euro 2020.

