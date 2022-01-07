5 big moves which have already happened in the January transfer window (2022)

The January transfer window has been open for a week now. The winter transfer window is usually idle compared to the busy nature of the summer. Teams are a bit more cautious about spending money on transfers halfway through the season.

January transfer window can be a blessing to teams

But January offers teams the opportunity to address specific needs. With half the season now behind us, teams have a better sense of what's working and what's lacking for them. The transfer window allows them to find stopgap solutions which can help them alleviate their struggles and bolster their squad.

With so many high-profile players set to become free agents next summer, this January transfer window was expected to be an interesting one. It's only been a week since the transfer window opened but we have already seen some high-profile signings.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five big moves which have already happened in the January transfer window.

#5 Axel Tuanzebe (Manchester United to Napoli) - Loan

Aston Villa v Brentford - Premier League

Young Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe is all set to join Napoli on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The 24-year-old was at Aston Villa for the first half of the season and started six Premier League games for them this term.

He has reportedly completed his medical at Napoli and is currently awaiting a visa appointment. The report adds that Napoli are hopeful that the paperwork can be finalized by the weekend so that Tuanzebe can play against Sampdoria in midweek.

Tuanzebe had his loan spell at Aston Villa cut short after he struggled for game time following the sacking of Dean Smith. The Englishman has proven to be a tough-tackling, level-headed centre-back who can stand his ground against the best attackers in the game.

But he needs regular playing time to iron out some flaws in his game and this could be a good transfer deal for all parties involved.

Medical expected to take place on Friday in Italy. Here we go confirmed. Deal signed and sealed right now for Axel Tuanzebe. Paperworks signed between Manchester United and Napoli. Straight loan until June for €600k loan fee plus €600k bonuses.Medical expected to take place on Friday in Italy. Here we go confirmed. Deal signed and sealed right now for Axel Tuanzebe. Paperworks signed between Manchester United and Napoli. Straight loan until June for €600k loan fee plus €600k bonuses. 🔵 #MUFC #NapoliMedical expected to take place on Friday in Italy. Here we go confirmed. https://t.co/5k9XdMRHaA

#4 Rafinha Alcantara (Paris Saint-Germain to Real Sociedad) - Loan

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Real Sociedad are among the La Liga sides that harbor top four ambitions this season. Rafinha Alcantara, the younger brother of Thiago Alcantara, is one of the most technically gifted players of his generation.

He rose through the ranks at Barcelona but couldn't nail down a starting berth in a very talented lineup and left the club in 2020 after multiple loan spells. He has been at PSG since the summer of 2020 and has assisted seven goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 outfit since.

But he has been deemed surplus to requirements at PSG in the ongoing season. Rafinha is a creative midfielder with an eye for a pass and great technical acumen. He could be an impact player at La Real for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

