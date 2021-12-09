5 biggest Champions League teams that will be playing Europa League this season (2021-22)

The final round of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage is almost over. The matchup between Atalanta and Villarreal had to be postponed to Thursday due to heavy snowfall in northern Italy.

Manchester United have already qualified from that group. Both Atalanta and Villarreal will battle it out to determine who gets to join the Red Devils in the Round of 16. But after six exhilarating matchdays, we can safely say that the knockout rounds will feature some thrilling high-profile encounters.

Champions League matchday six replete with high-profile exits

While several teams have shattered the odds to make it past the group stage, some big clubs that were tipped to go through have been eliminated. A few of the biggest European clubs have been eliminated and they will now head straight for the Europa League.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest Champions League teams that will be playing in the Europa League this season.

#5 FC Porto

FC Porto v Atletico Madrid: Group B - UEFA Champions League

FC Porto were sitting second in Group A ahead of Atletico Madrid and AC Milan heading into matchday 6. For Sergio Conceicao's men to make it to the knockout stages, a draw would have been enough. They had home advantage and were going up against an inconsistent Atletico Madrid.

However, Porto lost 3-1 in a tense contest where tempers flared from the start. Porto made plenty of chances but they were too wasteful. Griezmann put Atletico Madrid in front in the 56th minute. Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Porto's Wendell were shown red cards in the 67th and 71st minute respectively.

Diego Simeone's men added two goals in second-half stoppage time to seal the deal. Sergio Oliveira's 96th minute penalty proved to be just consolation for the Portuguese outfit as they crashed out of the Champions League.

1⃣ FC Porto - 4

2⃣ AC Milan - 3



😭 Both failed to progress to the last-16 from Group B... 🥴 Most errors leading to an opposition goal in the #UCL this season:1⃣ FC Porto - 42⃣ AC Milan - 3😭 Both failed to progress to the last-16 from Group B... 🥴 Most errors leading to an opposition goal in the #UCL this season:1⃣ FC Porto - 42⃣ AC Milan - 3😭 Both failed to progress to the last-16 from Group B...

#4 RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v Manchester City: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Despite beating Manchester City 2-1 in their final group stage game, RB Leipzig have failed to qualify for the knockout stages by some distance. They picked up only two wins in the group stage. They were drawn in a tough Champions League group which also featured Paris Saint-Germain in addition to Manchester City.

Leipzig shot themselves in the foot by conceding a 2-1 loss to Club Brugge early on. The Bundesliga outfit lost one and drew one against PSG. They were also beaten comprehensively by Manchester City at the Etihad. Their fate was sealed before they walked out for the final game and will now play in the Europa League.

