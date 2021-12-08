5 biggest stars who could move in the January transfer window

High-profile transfers generally don't tend to happen much in January. Teams are usually opposed to tampering with their systems halfway through the season. Stopgap solutions and potential impact signings are approached with caution in the January transfer window.

However, that is not a rule and several teams could be open to doing business in January. There have been some very good examples of great January transfer signings in recent years.

Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United are two examples of January signings who ended up having a galvanizing effect on the team. We saw plenty of high-profile deals go over the line during the summer transfer window.

Many European sides invested heavily in the summer and are thus unlikely to do the same in the January transfer window. Yet several big stars are expected to be on the move next month.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest stars who could move in the January transfer window.

#5 Jesse Lingard (Manchester United)

After Jesse Lingard's outstanding loan spell at West Ham United in the second half of the 2020-21 season, it was clear that he deserves to play regularly. Unfortunately for Lingard, it doesn't look like it will work out for him at Manchester United.

The Red Devils have Bruno Fernandes playing the role of attacking midfielder and the Portuguese international is untouchable. Lingard might want to stick around and see if he will feature in new manager Ralf Rangnick's plans.

Lingard's current contract with Manchester United expires next summer. Newcastle United and West Ham United are all interested in the 28-year-old. If he doesn't extend his contract, the January transfer window will be United's last chance to cash in on him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano @UtdDistrict Ralf Rangnick on Jesse Lingard’s future: “Everybody has the chance to perform and present themselves. I am happy to give game time to quite a few of them tomorrow. [It is the] perfect opportunity to get to know the players”. 🔴 #MUFC Ralf Rangnick on Jesse Lingard’s future: “Everybody has the chance to perform and present themselves. I am happy to give game time to quite a few of them tomorrow. [It is the] perfect opportunity to get to know the players”. 🔴 #MUFC @UtdDistrict

#4 Aaron Ramsey (Juventus)

Aaron Ramsey is one of the highest earners at Juventus. He reportedly pockets €7 million a year. However, the former Arsenal midfielder's move to Turin hasn't worked out to anyone's liking. He has not performed at the levels expected of him, earns way too much and has constantly struggled with injuries.

He has already missed close to two months of action in the 2021-22 season due to various injury issues. As a result, Juventus are reportedly willing to cut ties with him in January. As per reports, the Old Lady are so keen to get him off their books that they wouldn't mind letting him leave for free next month.

Leeds United are leading the race to sign the 30-year-old Welshman. Newcastle United and Everton are also reportedly interested in Ramsey.

Leeds have joined the race to sign Aaron Ramsey - eyeing a potential loan until the summer. Newcastle & Everton also interested.

