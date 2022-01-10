5 biggest transfer deals which could still happen in the January transfer window (2022)

This January transfer window has been quite lively. The Covid-19 pandemic made clubs significantly alter their investment plans last year due to the sheer financial hit they had to absorb. As a result, the 2021 summer transfer window was a hectic period for clubs as several teams were forced to offload their top stars.

Plenty of deals expected to happen in the January transfer window

Many high-profile players switched clubs last summer and this January's transfer window seems to be kicking on in similar fashion. We've already seen several high-profile deals go over the line. Philippe Coutinho has moved from Barcelona to Aston Villa on loan for the remainder of the season.

Kieran Trippier has joined Newcastle United on a permanent basis. Ferran Torres completed a €55 million switch to Barcelona from Manchester City. We're only 10 days into the January transfer window and we'll definitely see a lot more high-profile deals before this month is over.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the biggest transfer deals which could still happen in the January transfer window.

#5 Dusan Vlahovic to Arsenal

Juventus FC v ACF Fiorentina - Serie A

Arsenal are reportedly set to cut ties with both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer. It looks like time is up for the veteran strikers and the Gunners are planning for the long term.

Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most in-form strikers in world football right now. The Fiorentina marksman has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Arsenal have reportedly already opened talks with Fiorentina for Vlahovic. However, reliable transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the player is not really sold on the idea of moving to Arsenal halfway through the season. But he adds that if Arsenal increase their offer, they could yet convince Vlahovic.

Speaking to DR Sports YouTube channel on Friday, Romano said:

“They’re trying to find a way. They’ve got a good relationship with Fiorentina because Lucas Torreira is on loan at Fiorentina with a buy option.

“The problem is the player. That’s why it’s not at an advanced stage or close to being complete because at the moment from the player’s side and agent’s side, they’re not open to talk to Arsenal about a move in January.

“It seems he wants to stay at Fiorentina until the end of the season and bring Fiorentina back to European football and then leave in the summer. Let’s see what happens.

“Maybe Arsenal will be able to offer a lot of money to change his mind.”

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball

mirror.co.uk/sport/football… Arsenal chiefs willing to break bank for Dusan Vlahovic and FA Cup result proved why Arsenal chiefs willing to break bank for Dusan Vlahovic and FA Cup result proved whymirror.co.uk/sport/football… https://t.co/XVIjdHa8xp

#4 Lucas Digne to Aston Villa

Everton v Southampton - Premier League

Lucas Digne is close to sealing an exit from Everton. The Frenchman had a public falling out with the Toffees' manager Rafael Benitez. Aston Villa are reportedly set to beat Chelsea, Newcastle United and West Ham United to sign Digne on a permanent transfer.

Rafael Benitez revealed last week that the left-back has asked to leave the club this month. The 28-year-old last appeared for Everton in their 4-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on December 1.

Digne is reportedly keen to join Steven Gerrard's side. However, Villa are yet to agree a fee with Everton. They are expected to offer a sum in the ballpark of £20-25 million, as per Sky Sports.

Digne has made 127 appearances across all competitions for Everton since joining the club in 2018. He has scored six goals and provided 20 assists for the Toffees.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AVFC



Digne's understood to be attracted by Villa but it's not yet fully agreed between clubs - still open.

twitter.com/FabrizioRomano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #AVFC



Talks on, not 100% agreed yet between clubs. El Ghazi also been discussed - nothing agreed on this point as Everton want cash. Next week will be key. Aston Villa have been working for days to sign Lucas Digne. They've always been frontrunners - Chelsea out of the raceTalks on, not 100% agreed yet between clubs. El Ghazi also been discussed - nothing agreed on this point as Everton want cash. Next week will be key. Aston Villa have been working for days to sign Lucas Digne. They've always been frontrunners - Chelsea out of the race 🇫🇷 #AVFC Talks on, not 100% agreed yet between clubs. El Ghazi also been discussed - nothing agreed on this point as Everton want cash. Next week will be key. https://t.co/4AHBRXiYal Key week starting for Lucas Digne. New direct contacts will take place between Aston Villa and Everton to discuss fee on permanent move.Digne's understood to be attracted by Villa but it's not yet fully agreed between clubs - still open. #EFC Key week starting for Lucas Digne. New direct contacts will take place between Aston Villa and Everton to discuss fee on permanent move. 🇫🇷 #AVFC Digne's understood to be attracted by Villa but it's not yet fully agreed between clubs - still open. #EFCtwitter.com/FabrizioRomano…

