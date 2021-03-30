5 biggest transfer mistakes in Juventus history

Juventus are not only the biggest club in the Serie A, but have also stamped their name as one of the biggest sides in Europe over the years. En route to winning numerous trophies both domestically and across the continent, Juventus have recruited and fielded some of the world's best players.

With player transfers being an integral part of modern-day football, Juventus have established themselves as one of the most prudent clubs in the world. The Old Lady specialises in acquiring players approaching the very end of their contracts, getting them for little to no cost.

Since that method of transfer cannot be utilised at all times, Juventus have also had to pay for the services of certain players but have missed the mark on a couple of occasions.

The Turin side put a lot of thought into the players they bring to the club. However, a few players ended up looking like misfits at Juventus or were prematurely let go for various reasons. On that note, let's take a look at five transfer mistakes by Juventus.

#5 Joao Cancelo (Juventus to Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo

Joao Cancelo joined Juventus in 2018 for a whooping €40m and quickly cemented himself as the starting right-back at the club under Massimiliano Allegri. The Portuguese defender ended the campaign strongly, winning the Serie A and the Italian Super Cup.

However, after one season at the Allianz Stadium, Cancelo was surprisingly on the move to Premier League giants Manchester City after Juventus agreed to a swap deal plus cash that saw Danilo head the other way.

Indeed, Danilo cannot be categorized as a 'bad' player; he has been significantly inferior to Cancelo in terms of quality, though.

João Cancelo: Has completed more dribbles (106) than any other defender since the start of the 2017/18 Serie A season



For more player stats -- https://t.co/qcx0Nln4re pic.twitter.com/GD9IrIfn72 — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) August 5, 2019

Advertisement

While Cancelo was an assured starter at Juventus, Danilo was barely a squad player, starting only nine league games for Manchester City the season prior to his Juventus move.

Both players have achieved success at their respective clubs. However, it was quite perplexing to see Juventus letting Joao Cancelo leave in the first place.

#4 Marko Pjaca (Dinamo Zagreb to Juventus)

Juventus FC vs SS Lazio - Serie A

Juventus signed Marko Pjaca from Dinamo Zagreb in 2016 for €23m, a record sale for the Croatian side at the time. Pjaca was just 21 years of age when he signed for Juventus after impressing at Dinamo Zagreb with 28 goals across two seasons.

Advertisement

After his arrival at Juventus, though, Pjaca suffered several injuries, which hampered his progress at the club.

The Croatian, deemed surplus to requirements, has been shipped out on numerous loan deals. He has played for the likes of Schalke, Fiorentina and Anderlecht and is now on his fourth loan spell at Genoa.

729 - Marko #Pjaca has scored his first goal in Serie A for Genoa after only 6' and 31'' since his Grifone debut: his previous goal in the top-italian league was back 729 days ago (22nd September 2018). Reborn. #GenoaCrotone — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) September 20, 2020

The 25-year-old' Pjaca's contract with Juventus expires this summer. But after making just 21 outings in five years at Juventus, there is no doubt both parties could be looking to part ways with each other.

1 / 2 NEXT