5 Chelsea players with the highest Instagram followers

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world and have many global superstars in their ranks. These players have garnered a huge fanbase playing for the Blues, with many people following them on various social media platforms.

One such platform is Instagram, which is quite famous among various footballers across the world. These footballers use the platform to share photos and videos of their personal as well as professional life, which helps them connect more with the fans.

Several Chelsea players have massive fan following on Instagram

While all the Chelsea players have a big fanbase, the number of people who follow them varies depending upon their popularity among worldwide fans and their activities on Instagram. Some players who are more active on social media tend to have more followers than the ones who rarely use it.

Here, we take a look at five Chelsea players who have the highest Instagram followers:

#5 Christian Pulisic - 4.5 million

Arsenal v Chelsea - Pre Season Friendly

"Captain America" Christian Pulisic is the fifth most followed Chelsea player and the most followed United States men's football player on Instagram. The 23-year-old currently has 4.5 million followers.

Pulisic rose to stardom in 2015 when the then 17-year-old broke into the Borussia Dortmund first-team. The American's performances dazzled everyone in the Bundesliga, with the youngster breaking several records, including the youngest non-German player to score in the league (17 yrs 211 days).

Pulisic continued to perform brilliantly at Dortmund and as such Chelsea came calling for the American in 2019.

His time at Chelsea hasn't exactly been perfect so far, with the forward blowing hot and cold with his performances. However, he was a key part of Chelsea's Champions League winning squad last season, becoming the first ever American to win club football's most coveted prize.

The winger followed this up with another major prize as he captained the USMNT to CONCACAF Gold Cup glory, scoring a match-winning penalty in the final.

Even at 23, Pulisic could arguably be considered the best soccer player in USMNT's history. As such, he has such a big fan following on Instagram with his achievements also motivating other young Americans to play the beautiful game.

#4 Hakim Ziyech - 4.9 million

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur - Pre Season Friendly

While Hakim Ziyech has been unable to make a big impact for Chelsea on the field, the Moroccan seems to be one of the famous personalities on Instagram. He has 4.9 million followers on the social networking service, making him the fourth most followed player in the current Chelsea squad.

Ziyech made a name for himself at Ajax. He was a part of the famous squad that beat the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the Champions League semi-finals in 2018-19.

Known as "The Wizard of Amsterdam", Ziyech's passing ability and vision was a treat to watch. In just 165 appearances, he managed to score 49 goals and record a staggering 81 assists for Ajax.

As such, Chelsea came calling for Ziyech and he moved to Stamford Bridge last summer for a fee of around £36 million.

However, the 28-year-old had a disappointing first season at Chelsea with untimely injuries halting his progress.

Ziyech will be hoping that he can truly show what he is capable of this season and live up to the expectations at Stamford Bridge.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith