5 clubs with the best goal difference in Europe's top five leagues so far this season

The 2021-22 campaign has been an entertaining one in the world of football, with plenty of surprises. One of the most shocking moments so far has been the elimination of Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League group stages.

While that has happened in Europe, the top leagues are experiencing some intense battles. Barring Ligue 1, no other league has a double-digit difference between the first and second-ranked sides.

Top clubs around Europe have been very impressive

The key to winning any league is to have the right balance between goals scored and conceded. While the majority of teams struggle to achieve that, some of Europe's top teams have been doing exceptionally well in that case.

Many big teams have struck the right chord and managed to score more and concede less. This has helped them build a healthy goal difference and thereby sit in a strong position in their respective league tables. On that note, let's take a look at those top clubs in Europe's top five leagues.

#5 Manchester City (+24)

The defending Premier League champions have started the 2021-22 season on a pretty good note. Manchester City have won 12 out of their 16 league games, sitting at the top of the table right now.

Pep Guardiola would like to add one more Premier League title to his name by the end of this season but it is not going to be easy. With Chelsea and Liverpool giving a strong fight, the title race is going to be intense. Manchester City have scored 33 league goals this season with the help of some lovely individual performances.

Bernardo Silva is currently their top scorer in the league with seven goals.

They have conceded only nine goals in the Premier League this season, the best defensive record currently in the league. With a goal difference of +24, City have a good balance to their game right now.

#4 Inter Milan (+24)

FC Internazionale v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Serie A has seen some old heavyweights back in the title race this season with both Inter Milan and AC Milan doing well. Inter Milan sit in second position in the league table, with a game in hand and two points behind Milan.

At the start of the season, Antonio Conte departed as their manager and star striker Romelu Lukaku transferred to Chelsea. This raised doubts about Inter Milan's capability to challenge for the title, but they have proved their critics wrong. The Black and Blues have already scored 39 goals this season, the most by a Serie A side in the league.

Their defense hasn't been bad either, with just 15 goals conceded in 16 games. Inter Milan have a goal difference of +24 and are strong contenders to win their second league title in a row.

Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko are their top scorers in Serie A with eight goals each.

