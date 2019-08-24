5 clubs who could win a European treble this season

FC Barcelona have won two trebles

Another long season of competitive football is upon us, as clubs across the European continent have resumed hostilities in a bid for glory come May next year.

Beyond its entertainment value, football is extremely competitive, and it is in the nature of every club and player to seek to win the various trophies available, as doing this signifies a superiority over the rest of the competition and gives a certain degree of satisfaction.

This is especially true at the biggest clubs, whose history and pedigree of players makes it a prerogative to win all trophies available. While more often than not this is not achieved, it is usually not for want of trying.

Indeed, it is such a rarity to win all trophies available in a season that only seven clubs have won a treble in the history of European football.

With another campaign kicking off, Europe's biggest sides have a fresh slate to launch another shot at attempting to win a treble and in this piece, we shall be ranking the five clubs who are most likely to win a treble this season.

Note: A treble for the sake of this piece is judged as winning the league, domestic cup and the Champions League.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain v Stade Rennais FC - 2019 Trophée des Champions

Paris Saint-Germain have been utterly transformed since being taken over by Qatar Sports Investment in 2011. Since then, there has been a steady influx of world-class players to the Parc des Princes, and the club has become the singular most dominant force in France.

They saw their domestic invincibility broken last season, as they failed to win either of the two cup competitions on offer, with the league title the only trophy they had to show for their efforts.

The defending Ligue 1 champions currently boast the services of the two most expensive players in history. But having broken the bank to sign Neymar, it is safe to say that their hopes of building the future around him have been futile and the club is ready to cut their losses.

Given their utter superiority of the French game, it is almost a given that PSG would trump all before them to win the trophies on offer in France, but it is on the continent where their major aspirations lie.

It is no hidden secret that despite their huge spending, the club is yet to make it to the semifinal of the Champions League, but if they can retain the services of Neymar and keep him fit, the Parisians would fancy their chances of going all the way this time around.

