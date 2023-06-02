The UEFA Champions League is Europe's prestigious club competition which features some of the biggest teams across Europe. The top four in all major leagues has already been decided.

This article will look at those clubs in the big five leagues who will be making return to Europe's elite competition after a missing out on previous seasosn.

#5 RC Lens

Lens will play in the Champions League next season

French club RC Lens reached a historic achievement in the 2022-23 season by securing automatic qualification to the group stages of next season's Champions League. The Ligue 1 club has punched above their weight to a second-place finish on the table. They were just four points below league winners Paris Saint Germain (PSG) with one match week to play.

Four seasons ago, the club was playing in the French second division, but will now trade tackles with other elite European clubs next term. Les Sang et Or last played in the Champions League 20 years ago. This will be their third-ever appearance in the competition.

Future Football Prospects @FFProspects



Another club who have enjoyed a meteoric rise in success thanks to smart recruitment , a talented and hard-working squad and a managerial genius in Frank Haise Champions League is secured for RC Lens in what has been one of the best stories of football this seasonAnother club who have enjoyed a meteoric rise in success thanks to smart recruitment , a talented and hard-working squad and a managerial genius in Frank Haise Champions League is secured for RC Lens in what has been one of the best stories of football this season 😍Another club who have enjoyed a meteoric rise in success thanks to smart recruitment , a talented and hard-working squad and a managerial genius in Frank Haise 💪 https://t.co/p407lFDvyv

Franck Haise's side was able to achieve this milestone thanks to their impressive home record in the league. They recorded 17 wins, 1 draw, and a loss from 19 home encounters.

#4 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad have qualified for the Champions League

La Liga outfit Real Sociedad is another club that will be making a return to the elite European competition.

The Basque club sealed a UEFA Champions League spot on the penultimate day of the season despite losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid. Their closest rivals Villareal also lost 2-1 to Rayo Vallencano which confirmed a fourth-place finish for Sociedad.

The Spanish club last featured in the UEFA Champions League 10 seasons ago. They failed to make it past the group stage of the 2013-14 season, finishing rock bottom of a group consisting of Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

#3 SS Lazio

SS Lazio have qualified for the Champions League

Maurizio Sarri's Lazio will be one of the four Italian teams in next season's UEFA Champions League. The Rome-based club were second in Serie A with 71 points after 37 games, meaning they cannot finish lower than third at the end of the season.

Their last appearance in the competition was in the 2020-21 season. They finished second in their group but were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Bayern Munich.

Le Aquile's qualification was confirmed after Juventus were deducted 10 points by the Italian Football Federation for false accounting in the club's transfer dealings. The Turin club dropped from second to seventh on the league table, ensuring a top-four spot for the likes of Lazio, Inter Milan, and AC Milan along with Serie A champions Napoli.

#2 Newcastle United

Newcastle United were impressive this season - Premier League

The 2022-23 season was a successful campaign for Premier League outfit Newcastle United. The Tyneside club was one of the best clubs in the league and secured a top-four finish ahead of Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and a subpar Chelsea.

Eddie Howe's side gave the big sides a run for their money amassing 71 points (19 wins, 14 draws, 5 losses) in an astounding season. The Magpies will play in Europe's elite competition for the first time in 20 years.

Some notable players who played a key role in the club's return to Europe include goalkeeper Nick Pope, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron, Aleksander Isakson, and Callum Wilson.

The club's hierarchy will be looking to complete the acquisition of more top players to bolster their chances of competing squarely with other European powerhouses.

#1 Arsenal

Arsenal return to the Champions League after seven years

Arsenal were so close to winning the Premier League in the just-concluded season. The Gunners led the league table for 248 days before slipping up and handing the baton to eventual winners Manchester City.

However, fans of the club can take solace that Champions League football will make a return to the Emirates after a seven years absence. The North London club last played in the competition in the 2016-17 campaign under former club manager Arsene Wenger.

That season, they finished top of their group before succumbing to a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat versus Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

Poll : 0 votes