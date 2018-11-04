×
5 clubs with the world's best attacking partnerships at the moment

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    04 Nov 2018, 11:32 IST

Messi and Suarez have been performing well for many seasons.
Messi and Suarez have been performing well for many seasons.

In today’s generation of football, each and every European club desires to have a prolific forward line which provides them with plenty of goals throughout the season.

Top European clubs like Juventus and Atletico Madrid who are known for their defensive abilities, have also started to strengthen their attacking options in recent seasons - many of which have seen major improvements in their results.

No matter how much we argue about it, but, at the end of the day, we all watch football to see beautiful play and a number of goals being scored. While good defensive tactics make a football match more tense and competitive, the attack on the other hand, makes the game more exciting and interesting to watch.

We have almost completed the first quarter of the 2018/19 campaign and have witnessed some top quality attacking games from different leagues in Europe. The recent El Clasico gave a treat to all the attacking football lovers around the globe, along with providing a dreadful result for Real Madrid fans.

So without further ado, let's start with the list of 5 top European sides with the best attacking partnerships at present:

#5 Arsenal

Aubameyang and Lacazette are on fire this season
Aubameyang and Lacazette are on fire this season

While it might sound like a surprise to some but yes, Arsenal have been playing some prolific attacking football this season. The north London club currently sits in fourth spot in the Premier League only behind defending champions Manchester City, Liverpool and London rivals Chelsea.

The Gunners have scored 38 goals so far in all competitions. While they’ve scored an equal number of goals in the league as Chelsea, they have an upper hand over Maurizio Sarri's side in terms of contribution from their front three, as the main source for Chelsea's goals has been Eden Hazard.

While on the other hand, Arsenal’s forwards have contributed equally for their goals. So that’s why I'm giving an advantage to the Gunners over their city rivals here.

Their forwards have contributed 20 goals and four assists in all competitions so far. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is their highest scorer with nine goals to his name. Lacazette recently scored against Liverpool during a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Yash Sharma
ANALYST
Football is a blessing from God.
