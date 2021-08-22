5 most consistent footballers in Serie A at the moment

Serie A is one of the top 5 European leagues and is widely known as being the most tactical top-flight competition in the world. It is also famous for housing teams that are sound in a defensive sense. Thriving in Serie A would require a player to not only be technically adept but also tactically intelligent.

Juventus have dominated Serie A in the past decade, winning the Scudetto nine times in a row. But Antonio Conte's Inter Milan were able to knock them off their perch and restore a modicum of order by winning the league title in the 2020-21 season.

Teams like Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Napoli, AS Roma and Lazio, among others, are rich in football heritage and always trying to get the better of each other. They have also been able to house some of the best players in the history of the game as well.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most consistent footballers in Serie A at the moment.

#5 Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

24-year-old Italian midfielder Nicolo Barella has been absolutely sensational for Inter Milan in recent seasons. He is one of the most technically sound central midfielders in Serie A and has a wide array of skills at his disposal.

Barella is what one would call an 'all-action midfielder'. He can break up attacks, dribble his way out of tight spaces, orchestrate play and also put the ball in the back of the net. He prefers to play the role of a 'mezzala' which translates to half-winger.

The Inter Milan man can shuttle from box-to-box and is also great at set-pieces. He has been one of Inter Milan's most consistent players in recent times and has quickly become one of the most sought-after midfielders in the world.

In 88 matches across all competitions for the Nerazzurri, Barella has scored seven goals and provided 21 assists so far. He was chosen as the best midfielder in Serie A for the 2020-21 season.

#4 Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

37-year-old Giorgio Chiellini has been a watchful guardian at the back for Juventus for 16 seasons now. The Italian international will go down in history as one of the greatest defenders of his generation.

Chiellini is a versatile, aggressive and reliable defender with a great reading of the game. His awareness, strength, aerial ability and tenacity to hound down opposition attackers make him one of the toughest defenders to go up against.

A traditional centre-back in the truest sense of the term, Chiellini complements his tough-tackling with some neat passing as well. This makes him a vital cog in the Juventus side that likes to build from the back.

Chiellini most recently won Euro 2020 with Italy and was inarguably one of the Azzurri's standout performers.

