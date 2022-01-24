5 current footballers who could have won a Ballon d’Or if it wasn’t for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo

The Ballon d’Or is given by France Football to the best footballer over the course of a season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the greatest players in the history of football. They have the records, the performances, and the individual awards.

Both players have more trophies, awards, medals, and honors than most players will ever earn. They've won multiple league titles and cup trophies, consecutively and consistently, while featuring in sides that have played sumptuous football.

It is truly a monumental period in football history for sporting enthusiasts to get to experience such generational talents ply their trade. Watching just one would have been fantastic, but enjoying both simultaneously has resulted in the richest era in the history of association football.

The frightening volume and consistency that both players have maintained over the years has changed what it means to be an elite player.

He's the only player that's not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to have won the award since 2007. Three years ago today, Luka Modric won the Ballon d'Or.

The duo have amazing exploits at club and country level, and the individual honors they have achieved show that. They dominated the Ballon d’Or race for over a decade. Even though some awards are debated, the pair have generally stood head and shoulder above the rest in the game.

It is, however, unfair to say that no player played at their level or deserved to win a Ballon d'Or. Here is a list of 5 current players who could have won a Ballon d’Or if Messi and Ronaldo didn’t monopolize the award for years:

#5 Antoine Griezmann | Ballon d’Or 2016

The prolific Frenchman may have fallen from grace after his sub-par stint at Camp Nou, but Antoine Griezmann was once the cream of the crop. In 2016, he came in third place in the Ballon d'Or rankings, finishing just behind Lionel Messi and eventual winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Griezmann at the time, admitted that it would be tough to disrupt the duo's hegemony, noting that Ronaldo and Messi had had brilliant seasons. Ronaldo snatched the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid and clinched an international title with Portugal at the Euros.

As far as Antoine Griezmann's concerned, the 2016 Ballon d'Or is headed in one direction

Griezmann didn't win any major trophies with Atletico Madrid or France that year, having been bested by Ronaldo in two key finals. His goalscoring exploits guided Los Colchoneros to the final of the Champions League and Les Bleus to the final of the Euros. However, it wouldn't be enough to win him the Ballon d'Or. It was a brilliant year for the former Barcelona star, but not good enough to break the Ronaldo-Messi dominance.

#4 Manuel Neuer | Ballon d’Or 2014

2014 was a remarkable year for one of the best goalkeepers in the history of football. However, Manuel Neuer came third behind Messi and surprise winner Ronaldo.

In Ronaldo's maestro's defense, he outscored Messi that year and won the Champions League with Real Madrid as well. However, Neuer's claim to the prestigious award can hardly be ignored.

Having rejuventuated the concept of a sweeper keeper, Neuer took the world by storm in 2014, setting German football alight with his eccentric style of play. It worked wonders as he guided Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga, while winning the World Cup with Germany.

It is widely believed that if Ronaldo and Messi didn't have record-breaking seasons - with Ronaldo scoring 61 goals - Neuer would have won the award. The Ballon d'Or is usually dominated by attacking players, but Neuer's presence for Bayern Munich and Germany in 2014 would've been rather difficult to ignore.

