5 most decorated Barcelona players of all time

In their 122 years of existence, Barcelona have amassed as many as 95 titles on both the continental and domestic front. With such a rich heritage, the Blaugrana boast the most loaded trophy cabinets amongst all the top clubs in Europe at the moment.

The Catalan giants have had separate periods of dominance, spread across the course of history. From Johan Cruyff's "Dream Team" to Pep Guardiola's side, Barcelona have witnessed some of the greatest and most successful squads ever assembled.

Barcelona and the breakdown of their trophies

Barcelona have won the Spanish top-flight 26 times and the Copa del Rey a record 31 times. Aside from the main events, Barcelona have won an additional 18 titles domestically. 13 Supercopa de España, three Copa Eva Duarte, and two Copa de la Liga wrap up their trophy haul in Spain.

On the European front, the Blaugrana boast a more than average number of titles, winning 20 international competitions. Five Champions League titles, a record four UEFA Cup Winners' Cups, a joint-record five UEFA Super Cups, a record three Inter-Cities Fairs Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups comprise it.

With such distinguished history, a particular set of players is bound to have enjoyed much of the spoils. On that note, let's take a look at five of the most decorated Barcelona players of all time:

#5 Gerard Pique - 35 titles

Pique famously took a huge wage cut to help Barcelona financially

The last remaining member of the fabled 2008-09 sextuple-winning Barcelona squad, alongside Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique has recently entered his 14th season at Camp Nou. Bought by Pep Guardiola in 2008 for a nominal fee of €5m, Pique has gone on to attain legendary status at Barcelona due to his onfield as well as off-field exploits.

The staunch Catalan currently boasts 35 trophies, having won everything there is to win in club, as well as international football. From the 2010 World Cup to four Champions League victories, Gerard Pique has been at the core of multiple title-winning squads in his illustrious career.

At 34, the 103-time capped Spanish international is entering the twilight of his 17-year long footballing journey. Even so, Pique remains an integral part of the troubled Barcelona team of 2021.

With Pique as their vice-captain, Barcelona are still competing for trophies, giving him ample time to climb up this list by the time he hangs up his boots.

#4 Maxwell - 37 titles

Maxwell (L) played for Barcelona between 2009-2012

The only retired player on the list, Maxwell comes in fourth place, having won 37 trophies in his glittering career. The enigmatic Brazilian was part of multiple legendary squads, spending brief periods with the likes of Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain. Fortunately for Maxwell, his stint at Camp Nou came during the club's most successful period, bolstering his title statistics.

However, contrary to popular belief, Maxwell's distinguished career has more to do than just luck. In fact, his attacking abilities made him one of the most reliable left-backs of his generation. The consistency exuded by Maxwell was considered to be extraordinary, explaining the reason behind his impressive CV.

From a Champions League win with Barcelona to multiple league titles in Spain, Italy and France, Maxwell lifted most of the elite-level trophies in club football. Having established his status as a serial winner, Maxwell retired in 2017 with PSG, aged 36.

