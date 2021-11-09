5 defenders with the best chance of winning the Ballon d'Or in the future

With only three defenders ever winning the Ballon d'Or, the skewed nature of the honor has been called out multiple times. It has predominantly been a goalscorer's award. Stats that reflect direct and indirect goal contributions often weigh heavier than stats that show a solidity and impenetrative nature in the rearguard.

Only nine defenders have made it to the podium for the Ballon d'Or award and every time the odds against that rare event have been quite high. Naturally, when the young and promising talent of this generation is observed, one is only willing to bring the forwards and wingers to the debate of potential winners of Ballon d'Or.

Some exciting defenders have a shot at winning the Ballon d'Or in future

However, there are some defenders who represent some of the elite clubs in Europe and have been essential to their side's domestic and continental success. They are in high demand around Europe and clubs acknowledge that their quality can only be bought with some serious amount of cash.

These defenders have fulfilled the demands of the modern game and have owned their respective positions with pride. Most of them represent clubs that compete for every trophy they participate in and that surely surely boosts their chances of a Ballon d'Or. On that note, here are five defenders who may win the Ballon d'Or in the future:

#5 Jules Kounde

If Kounde joins Chelsea his Ballon d'Or chances in future could strengthen

Born in Paris, adored in Seville and wanted in England. For a 22-year old, Jules Kounde is off to a flying start in his career. The Sevilla player is among the most highly rated and top-priced defenders today and all that fame is well deserved.

Fulfilling the demands of the modern game, Kounde is a ball-playing defender who enjoys charging down the field to help with quicker transitions. In fact, he uses his nimble-feet with great effect to dribble past players as well. Ballon d'Or likes some stats, doesn't it? Kounde registered 30 successful dribbles in La Liga last season and his skills were delightful to watch.

Last season, the Sevilla star attempted more passes (2351) in La Liga than any other centre-half. His successful short passes (2024) were also higher than other defenders in the division. Even though he is not the tallest or does not have the most imposing-looking frame, his giant leap makes him an aerial threat throughout the game.

Champions League winners Chelsea are the front-runners to sign the Frenchman. Kounde has already started getting game time with the French national team and was important in their UEFA Nations League triumph.

A move to Chelsea or a more competitive club domestically and in the Champions League will surely improve his shot at the Ballon d'Or.

#4 Achraf Hakimi

Hakimi has already registered 3 goals and two assists for PSG

PSG may have got their hands on Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma among others but Achraf Hakimi seems like the best recruit of the lot. Messi seems to be on track to add to his Ballon d'Or collection with the seventh of the lot, but his team-mate feels like a deserving candidate for the future.

The Real Madrid academy graduate only made 17 appearances for the Spanish giants. However, away from his boyhood club, Hakimi's displays have put him right on top in the debate for the best full-backs in the world. The right-back was a revolution under Antonio Conte at Inter Milan and was one of the most important players during their title run last season.

His explosive pace sees him leave defenders gasping for breath way too often. He loves cutting in from that right flank and his eye for the goal is quite exceptional. Last season at Inter, Hakimi contributed with seven goals and 10 assists, a season earlier at Dortmund he registered three goals and 10 assists. Numbers that should impress those handing over Ballon d'Or every year if they decide to consider defenders prominently.

He ensures that being on the attacking front does not cost his team in defense with his quick and intelligent back-tracking. He has justified his €60 million price tag and the 23-year old will only get more expensive from here.

