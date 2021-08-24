5 defenders who got the better of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the best player to have graced the sport. During an illustrious career for club and country, Messi has scored goals and won titles galore.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner, who is versatile across the attacking third, is a goalscorer and creator par excellence. During his prime, Messi used to dribble at pace and pierce the tightest of gaps in opposition defenses. Although his pace has dropped off a bit in recent years, the Copa America 2021 winner retains the ability to impact games in multiple ways.

After a 17-season association with Barcelona, Messi moved to PSG this summer, where he will look to strike up a devastating partnership with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe and help the Ligue 1 giants win the UEFA Champions League.

Over the years, Messi has been the epitome of sustained brilliance and consistency. But there have been a few occasions when opposition players have had the better of the Argentinian legend. On that note, here's a look at five such instances, in no particular order.

#5 Jose Bosingwa | 2009 UEFA Champions League semis

Jose Bosingwa (right) successfully stopped Lionel Messi in the 2009 Champions League semi-finals.

Jose Bosingwa is not the most illustrious of defenders to have turned out for Chelsea. But the Portuguese produced a standout performance against a feared Barcelona attack comprising of Samuel Eto'o, Thierry Henry and Lionel Messi.

Bosingwa was simply sensational against Messi at the Camp Nou that night as Chelsea returned from the first leg with a highly creditable draw. Thanks to Bosingwa successfully managing to keep Messi quiet, Chelsea became the first team that season to keep a shutout at the Camp Nou.

The former Chelsea defender also did a good job in limiting Barcelona's dangerous trio to only a handful of shots on goal, with Messi especially unable to outrun or outmaneuver Bosingwa that night.

Bosingwa would later reveal how he managed to stop Messi, saying:

“The key to stopping Messi? I studied his movements all day on video and I managed to show people you can stop him without kicking him. I am not the hero, I just did what I was asked to do. Playing at left-back was unusual for me, but I was happy with my work.”

It was a shame Chelsea lost the tie on away goals, as Andres Iniesta's injury-time strike in the second leg took Barcelona through to the final.

#4 Diego Godin | 2016 Champions League quarterfinal

Lionel Messi failed to get past Diego Godin (center).

It is not very often Lionel Messi fails to touch the ball in the opposition box all game. But that was exactly what happened when Atletico Madrid faced Barcelona in the deciding leg of their 2015-16 UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Barcelona had their noses in front going into the second leg, as they won the first leg 2-1 at home. But Atletico Madrid's away goal meant Diego Simeone's side could secure qualification with a 1-0 victory at home.

That is what happened as Antoine Griezmann put Atletico ahead on away goals on the cusp of half-time as the Rojiblancos, led by Diego Godin, produced a defensive masterclass. Thanks to the Uruguayan ace, Barcelona's attacking trident of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar had an unusually quiet night, with the former forced to take shots from distance.

Messi's night was summed up when his free-kick in injury time, one of his last touches in the game, flew harmlessly wide, with the holders getting knocked out of the competition in the quarterfinals that year.

