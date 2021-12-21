5 most entertaining Argentina footballers of all time 

Football is the most popular sport in Argentina, and is intertwined with the nation's culture and history as well. Children play the sport from a young age, and nearly everyone enrolls themselves with a youth club.

The sport was introduced in Argentina by British immigrants in Buenos Aires. The first Argentine league kicked off in 1891, making it the fifth-oldest recognised league in a FIFA member country. Since then, the Albiceleste have seen many highs and lows.

Argentina have won two FIFA World Cups, 15 Copa Americas and two gold medals at the Summer Olympics in their rich history. They won the latest edition of the Copa America earlier this year, beating Brazil in the final.

Over the years, top players from Argentina have brought various unique qualities to the biggest stage. They play with determination, creativity and a sense of enjoyment. These players have entertained with their silky skills and wonder-goals while playing for clubs and country.

On that note, here's a look at the five most entertaining Argentine players of all time.

#5 Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero in action for Argentina in a FIFA World Cup qualification game.

Sergio Leonel Aguero del Castillo, also known as Kun Aguero, was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1988. He gained prominence playing for Argentine club Independiente, before moving to Atletico Madrid in Spain.

With Atleti, Aguero became a lethal and prolific goalscorer, earning admiration across top clubs in Europe. Manchester City won the race for the Argentine striker, and signed him for £35 million in 2011.

It was with City that Aguero achieved legendary status. The Argentine is City's all-time top scorer with 260 goals in 390 appearances. He won Manchester City their first Premier League title - their first top division title since the 1960s.

Aguero did it with an incredible stoppage-time winner against QPR on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

Aguero scored 184 of his 260 goals for City in the Premier League, making him the player with the most goals scored for a single team in the competition. Aguero is also the highest non-English scorer in the league's history. What's incredible is that the Argentine did that at a rate of a goal every 108 minutes.

They say good things come in threes, and Aguero masterfully proved that to be true.

The Argentine holds the record for the most hat-tricks (12) in Premier League history. One of the notable ones came in a 6-0 demolition of Chelsea in 2019, with Aguero's goals helping City move to the top of the Premier League table.

Aguero represented the Argentine national team 101 times, scoring 41 goals - the third-highest in the nation's history.

He announced his retirement from football earlier this month owing to a heart condition. Fans worldwide will always remember Kun Aguero for his contributions to the beautiful game.

#4 Gabriel Batistuta

Gabriel Batistuta looking at the replay screen during a game for Argentina

Gabriel Omar Batistuta, nicknamed 'Batigol', was born in Santa Fe, Argentina in 1969. He began his career at Newell's Old Boys before enjoying spells with River Plate and Boca Juniors. In 1991, Fiorentina signed the Argentine striker, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Batistuta was one of the most ruthless and focussed goalscorers in the history of the game. The Argentine played 331 games for Fiorentina, scoring 203 goals and providing just five assists. He left the club as their second-highest top scorer, just a goal shy of the record.

Batistuta was known for his aggressive style of play, and was a menace in the penalty area. His movement off the ball, strength in the air and ability to hold off defenders allowed the Argentine to excel as a striker.

'Batigol' played 77 games for Argentina, and scored 54 goals at a rate of 0.7 goals per game - the highest among the top five. He is the Albicelete's second-highest goalscorer, behind Lionel Messi.

Batistuta had a knack of performing at FIFA World Cups, scoring two hat-tricks at the tournament.

Batistuta unfortunately suffered recurring injury setbacks later in his career, which reduced his game time significantly. It affected his form, and the Argentine could not reach the same level as he had done earlier. He retired in 2005 after seeing his contract with Al-Arabi through.

'Batigol' will always be remembered as one of the most lethal strikers produced by Argentina.

