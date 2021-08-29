5 fittest players in world football at the moment

Modern-day football is physically quite demanding for players. Top clubs who go deep in all competitions generally play around 50-60 games a season. So key players have to be ready for each game, and sometimes even have to play three games a week.

Therefore, players need to be in top physical condition to avoid injuries during the season. That becomes especially important towards the end of the season when teams depend on their key players to deliver.

Fitness is important for players playing at the top level

Players who play at the top level spend hours at the training ground and the gym to tone their bodies so that they are physically ready to take the toll of playing football week in week out.

While all players have to be fit to be able to play at the elite level, there are some players who are more dedicated to fitness than others and have reaped rewards for that. On that note, here's a look at the five fittest players in world football at the moment.

#5 Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Romelu Lukaku transformed into a beast at Inter Milan.

Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Chelsea this summer, has made a blistering start at his new club, scoring on his debut and bullying the Arsenal defence. He is one of the best strikers in the game at the moment, and definitely showed that against Arsenal with a brilliant performance.

But apart from that, he is also one of the fittest players in the world, and is a regular starter for both club and country.

At Inter Milan, Lukaku was arguably one of the best players during his two years at the club, scoring 66 goals in 98 appearances. He also helped the Nerazzurri win their first Serie A title in 11 years, registering 24 goals and 11 assists in 36 games.

Even in international football, Lukaku has shone for Belgium. He has scored 64 goals in 98 games for the Red Devils, and is their all-time leading goalscorer.

Lukaku did not have the best of spells at Manchester United and seemed bulky and overweight. But at Inter, he lost a bit of weight and worked more on his physique to become one of the deadliest strikers in the world.

His physicality helps him get around defenders, and he possesses a good eye for goal, and has great pace, athleticism and awareness. Lukaku also has a good injury record, and has barely missed any games due to injury.

Romelu Lukaku stats today. pic.twitter.com/bEYjbvdock — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) August 22, 2021

Chelsea are definitely excited by the quality of the Belgian, who they have bought for a club-record €115 million. They will hope that the addition of Lukaku helps them challenge for the Premier League title this season.

#4 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adama Traore has built a brilliant physique in recent years.

Renowned for his excellent physique, pace, dribbling ability and sheer strength, Adama Traore is one of the fittest players in world football right now.

The Spanish winger, who is a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy, spent time with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough before signing for Wolves in 2018. He has often been deployed as a winger or a wing-back at the club. Traore has scored just 10 goals for the club in 136 appearances, but his pace and trickery have proved to be a key asset for the club.

Apart from his footballing attributes, another interesting fact about Traore is his training and bodybuilding workout plans. He has built a great physique, but has said that he has never lifted weights.

Instead, he chooses to do strength training. His speed and agility is due to his special pieces of training with his coach Darren Campbell, who is an Olympic gold medallist.

Traore's skillset makes him a unique talent, and it won't be long before big clubs come calling for his services. He has recently been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, where he could join his former coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav