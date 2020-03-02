×
5 football games to look forward to in March

Vikas Mishra
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 02 Mar 2020, 08:21 IST

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal in Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne celebrates his goal in Manchester City's win over Real Madrid last month

In the context of the football world, there aren't a lot of months as exciting as March. It's that time of the year when games come in thick and fast in Europe's top five leagues and when the Champions League really kicks on.

As the season approaches its end phase, title races across the continent begin taking shape and the contenders for the Champions League knockout stages become clearer.

With that in mind, let's have a look at the five games that you must surely watch this month:

#1 Chelsea vs Liverpool (March 3- FA Cup fifth round)

Liverpool will play Chelsea in the FA Cup on March 3
Liverpool will play Chelsea in the FA Cup on March 3

The FA Cup magic is still alive as the old English club tournament provides us with one of the most mouthwatering ties of the month in the form of Chelsea's home fixture against Liverpool on March 3. Although the Blues are still in the Champions League, a 3-0 first-leg defeat against Bayern Munich has all but reduced their chances of any silverware this season. They will certainly be aiming for victory in the FA Cup to finish the season with at least one trophy.

On the other hand, the Merseysiders are running away with the Premier League title, and a bit of FA Cup glory could just be sweetmeat for them. With the chance of a treble still alive, the Reds could really pursue this with all that they have. The two English sides are all set to go blow for blow in the encounter and it surely is a must-watch game.

#2 Manchester United vs Manchester City (March 8- Premier League)

Manchester City will face Manchester United in the Premier League on March 8
Manchester City will face Manchester United in the Premier League on March 8

Manchester City totally outclassed their crosstown rivals when the two teams met in the League Cup semi-final in January but since then, things have gone up for Manchester United as they secured Bruno Fernandes' services on the last day of the January transfer window.

The Portuguese sensation has so far impressed for his new club and if the Red Devils can attain consistency in the meantime, this fixture could prove to be an exciting watch. Although the Citizens do not have much to play for in the league, they would still want to get one up against their city rivals. Keep an eye on this one as it could be a pretty enthralling clash.

Published 02 Mar 2020, 08:21 IST
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City Real Madrid CF Football Kevin De Bruyne Saul Niguez La Liga Teams Premier League Teams 2019/20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
8th Finals
FT BOR PSG
2 - 1
 Borussia Dortmund vs PSG
FT ATL LIV
1 - 0
 Atlético Madrid vs Liverpool
FT ATA VAL
4 - 1
 Atalanta vs Valencia
FT TOT RB-
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs RB Leipzig
FT NAP BAR
1 - 1
 Napoli vs Barcelona
FT CHE BAY
0 - 3
 Chelsea vs Bayern München
FT REA MAN
1 - 2
 Real Madrid vs Manchester City
FT OLY JUV
1 - 0
 Olympique Lyonnais vs Juventus
11 Mar VAL ATA 01:30 AM Valencia vs Atalanta
11 Mar RB- TOT 01:30 AM RB Leipzig vs Tottenham
12 Mar PSG BOR 01:30 AM PSG vs Borussia Dortmund
12 Mar LIV ATL 01:30 AM Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid
18 Mar MAN REA 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Real Madrid
18 Mar JUV OLY 01:30 AM Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais
19 Mar BAR NAP 01:30 AM Barcelona vs Napoli
19 Mar BAY CHE 01:30 AM Bayern München vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
