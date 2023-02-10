5 football legends who will be free agents at the end of the season

The end of the football season is a time of great excitement for all football teams. It is also time to take stock of the available players and those who will be allowed to leave the club for free.

Every year, there are a handful of players who become free agents. Some of them have been stars in their respective teams, while others are yet to establish themselves as world-beaters.

This article will provide a list that includes five legendary footballers who have proven their mettle time and time again. Their experience and skill have made them invaluable to their teams but they are set to become free agents. Without further ado, here are five football legends who will be out of contract by the end of the season.

#5 Marco Reus

VfL Bochum v Borussia Dortmund - DFB Cup: Round of 16

Injury-prone Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus is in the final months of his contract at Signal Iduna Park. The winger has been a loyal servant to the club since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, refusing to move to Bayern Munich.

Reus has contributed with four goals and three assists in 15 appearances for the club this season. The 33-year-old has had a torrid time with injuries in his career, with several lengthy spells out. Reus is said to have been looked at by a number of football clubs in the Middle East, including Al-Nassr.

Reus has played over 300 matches for Borussia Dortmund in his 11 years at the club. The winger may now be considered surplus to requirements at the club and could be on his way out as a free agent in July.

#4 N'Golo Kante

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

After seven years at Chelsea, it may be time for N'Golo Kante to say his goodbyes to the club. The French midfielder cemented his spot as one of the best in the world in his position during his time at Stamford Bridge. However, Kante has struggled to remain fit in recent seasons at Chelsea and has not featured for the club since August.

Kante won the Premier League title with Chelsea in his first season at the club and has helped them lift the UEFA Champions League as well. The new ownership at Chelsea looks to be building a football team of young talents and Kante at 31 could hardly be considered young. Talks over a new contract have stalled over the course of the season as a result.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via N’Golo Kante is reluctant to accept a two-year contract with an option for an extra year, with the #Chelsea midfielder hoping for a three-plus-one deal.[via @NizaarKinsella N’Golo Kante is reluctant to accept a two-year contract with an option for an extra year, with the #Chelsea midfielder hoping for a three-plus-one deal.[via @NizaarKinsella]

Kante is still working his way back to full fitness at Stamford Bridge before a decision over his future is reached. Both parties are said to be in favor of continuing their relationship only if the right conditions are met. A midfielder like Kante will have numerous suitors if he chooses to leave for free.

#3 Luka Modric

Al Ahly v Real Madrid CF: Semi Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

2018 Ballon d'Or winner and Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric is in the twilight of his football career. The 37-year-old will see his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expire in June, and there are no apparent signs of him extending his stay at the club. Modric remains one of the world's best midfielders despite his age and will have a number of suitors if he decides to move on.

Despite his age, Modric has featured 26 times for Real Madrid this season across all competitions. The veteran midfielder has been at the club since 2012 and has enjoyed great success at the club. Modric signed a new contract at the club in 2020 after a move to Inter Milan was speculated. The midfielder may now be considered as being past his best and may not be offered a renewal.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport



trib.al/3nwmrZV Luka Modric is 'told he must RETIRE from international duty if he is to sign a new contract at Real Madrid'... as the Spanish giants hand the Croatian an ULTIMATUM on his future with his current deal set to expire this summer Luka Modric is 'told he must RETIRE from international duty if he is to sign a new contract at Real Madrid'... as the Spanish giants hand the Croatian an ULTIMATUM on his future with his current deal set to expire this summertrib.al/3nwmrZV

Real Madrid have reportedly asked Modric to retire from international football if he intends to continue at the club. Croatia's captain, Modric declared his interest in continuing with the national team after their third-place finish in Qatar. Over the coming months, Real Madrid and Modric will decide whether to continue together or part ways.

#2 Karim Benzema

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

French striker Karim Benzema wrote his name into the history books when he won the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The Real Madrid captain has enjoyed a stellar career at the club, but his time may be coming to a natural end. He has struggled with injuries this season, making only 19 appearances and scoring 12 goals.

Benzema joined Real Madrid in 2009 and has beaten off competition from Gonzalo Higuain, Alvaro Morata and Luka Jovic to remain relevant at the club. The 35-year-old striker has achieved legendary status at the Santiago Bernabeu and may be looking at a move away from the club. He has played his best football in the colors of Los Blancos.

Real Madrid splashed €60 million to sign 16-year-old Brazilian phenom Endrick from Palmeiras. The striker, who will only join the club when he turns 18, is seen as their long-term replacement for Benzema. The coming months will be pivotal in providing a clear definition of the club's plans for Benzema.

#1 Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain v Riyadh XI - Winter Tour 2023 Day 2

Lionel Messi signed a two-year deal to join Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in 2021. The Argentine football great has ostensibly enjoyed his time in Paris, but seems wary about renewing his contract at the club. He successfully led his country to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup and speculations are rife over his future.

Messi has been one of the best contributors for PSG this season, with ten goals and ten assists to his name in Ligue 1. The 35-year-old is said to be relaxed about his contract situation at the club, but there are no indications as to whether he will sign.

Since the World Cup, it has been widely speculated that he has received an approach from David Beckham's Inter Miami in the MLS. A return to Barcelona has also been speculated, although he is said to not be on good terms with president Joan Laporta.

Messi has only ever played for two clubs professionally in his career. There is a likelihood that he will return to Argentina to play for Newell's Old Boys, his boyhood club, at the end of his football career. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has a few months to decide where he intends to spend his future.

Poll : 0 votes