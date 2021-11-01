5 footballers who went through weird career changes

The world of football attracts its global audience towards itself equally due to the the beauty of the game and the glamor that follows those who play the sport. The lofty lifestyle that many football icons live today is both admirable and envious. The game at its most elite level requires great skill and ability. The fame and luxury that follows then is a well deserved reward.

As a fanbase the audience usually wonders what football players would do after they retire. It is difficult for spectators who have seen and adored players on the pitch to think about their lives away from football.

Many players, after they hang their boots, stay involved in the game to a great capacity, either in coaching roles or managerial roles. Only a few make it big in this extremely result-oriented business, but nonetheless they stay in close proximity to the game.

But there are those who are comfortable staying away from the game and turning their attention to a profession post-retirement that hardly anyone would expect. Let's take a look at five professional footballers who went through a weird career change:

#5 Jeff Whitley - Car Salesman

Jeff Whitley became an inspiration for young footballers after battling drug addiction

That footballers love their cars and hardly leave the opportunity to flaunt their expensive rides is no news. Check out the Instagram feed of the biggest ballers in town and you'll know who owns what. Former Manchester City player Jeff Whitley, however, decided that common men needed cars too and it wouldn't be too bad to come to their service. So, he turned into a second hand car salesman.

Whitley was a Manchester City graduate and first joined them at the age of 10. The dedicated midfielder was capped 20 times for Northern Ireland and made his first senior appearance in the Premier League for the Sky Blues in 2000. He twice earned promotion with City to the top-flight and was a key player in midfield.

The Irishman's life took a turn for the worse when he got into drinking. At first, it was just casual drinking after games, but he soon endulged into drugs and got addicted. He then joined Arsenal legend Tony Adams's Sporting Chance rehab clinic which helped him turn back sober.

The midfielder then, after retiring in 2010 started working as a salesman at Stockport Car Supermarket. Whitley is attempting to make his way back into the game once again and currently holds a UEFA B license as a qualified coach.

#4 Arjan de Zeeuw - Detective

Arjan de Zeeuw (right) was a very skillful and imposing defender

In his final days with Wigan Athletic, Arjan de Zeeuw was fueling his passion by tackling players on the pitch and leading his team to a League Cup victory. Soon after retiring from football, the defender was leading his team of detectives to Alkmaar's human traffickers and drug peddlers.

De Zeeuw joined Barnsley in 1995 and was part of their most successful stint as a club, helping them earn promotion in 1997 to the Premier League. Barnsley was relegated in their debut season but the defender was more than good enough for a Premier League side and therefore Wigan Athletic signed him in 1999.

He was a colossal figure for Wigan in their rearguard and won their Player of the Year twice in a row in 2001 and 2002. Harry Redknapp persuaded him to sign for Portsmouth and his graft and guile helped them win the second-tier title in 2003.

The Dutchman has a university degree in medical sciences that has helped him pursue this career in investigating crimes. After retiring in 2009, he started working closely with the Forensics branch.

