5 free agents who are yet to seal a transfer to this summer

The transfer market is well underway and some of the top European clubs have already spent over €100 million on big-name signings. Erling Haaland, Darwin Nunez, Raheem Sterling and Aurlien Tchouameni are just some of the stars who have already moved to new clubs, while others are still eager to find new homes. One market that is yet to be completely tapped into this summer, however, is of free agents.

The prospect of signing a player without not having to pay a cent is an attractive proposition. Although these stars sometimes command huge bonuses and wages, clubs do not have to deal with the headache of negotiating transfer fees with other clubs.

Paul Pogba, Ousmane Dembele, Christian Eriksen and Ivan Perisic are just some of the most prominent free agents to seal moves this summer. However, some talented individuals can still be signed for free before the transfer market shuts down on September 1st, 2022.

On that note, let's take a look at 5 free agents who are yet to seal a transfer this summer.

#5 Andrea Belotti

Hellas Verona FC v Torino FC - Serie A

Andrea Belotti, while not the biggest star on the planet, has been one of the best strikers in Serie A over the last decade.

The centre-forward arrived in Italy in 2013 after joining Palmero on loan before permanently signing for them in 2014. During that period, he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 64 appearances for the club. Torino were impressed with the prolific striker and decided to get him to Turin in 2015.

It is safe to say that their investment paid off as Belotti went on to score 113 times while also providing 28 assists in 251 appearances. However, the club opted against renewing his deal after his contract ran out at the end of last season.

Although the 28-year-old ace has slowed down slightly, he still managed to contribute to 29 goals over the last two seasons. Moreover, he is a great target man and excels at bringing his teammates into the game.

Hence, signing him as a free agent could be useful for some mid-table clubs or even top sides looking for a back-up option. Perhaps playing alongside an elite group could bring out the best in the Italy international.

#4 Juan Mata

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Juan Mata's contract at Manchester United ran out last month as the Spaniard bid goodbye to the Old Trafford faithful after spending nearly a decade at the club.

The attacking midfielder arrived in January 2014 from Chelsea after winning the Champions League, FA Cup and the Europa League with the west London club. Hence, he was bound to bring the experience of winning trophies, not to mention loads of goals and assists.

An expert set-piece taker with excellent vision, Mata has been appreciated by multiple managers over the last nine years. Louis van Gaal used him as a creator behind the frontline while Jose Mourinho also saw value in him as a super sub. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferred fluid players in his system but often gave the winger-cum midfielder a run-out.

Mata is now 34, although he still possesses a unique skillset and can dictate things by playing in the midfield line. Hence, a move back to Spain could be on the cards, while a move to another English club cannot be completely ruled out either. Regardless, the Spain international, who has scored 51 goals and provided 47 assists in 285 appearances for Manchester United, still has some fuel left in the tank.

#3 Edinson Cavani

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Edinson Cavani, despite turning 35 in February, remains one of the most prolific strikers in the game. The Uruguayan continues to prove his efficiency and effectiveness in front of goal, not to mention his splendid work off-the-ball.

Manchester United brought the former Paris Saint-Germain star to Old Trafford in 2020 and the deal worked wonders. During his first season, Cavani scored 17 goals and provided six assists in 39 appearancess across all competitions. In the process, he led the club to a second-place finish in the Premier League and into the Europa League final as well.

However, he was unable to replicate the same performances last season due to a lack of chances and fitness issues as he racked up only two goals in 20 games. Regardless, he was still appreciated and loved by Manchester United supporters purely because of his desire to win each game and his work-rate.

Hence, Cavani, who is still an incredible goal-scorer, can certainly be a valuable asset for any top club in Europe next season. The striker is out of contract and is available as a free agent and might be eager to continue to prove his quality in Europe's biggest competitions.

#2 Jesse Lingard

Manchester United v Atalanta: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Jesse Lingard has had one of the most topsy-turvy careers in football, simply because of his ability to blow hot & cold season-after-season.

The Manchester United academy graduate broke into the senior squad in 2014 under Louis van Gaal. The attacking midfielder became a regular in the team in 2015 after a productive loan move to Derby County the season before.

In the following years, Lingard proved useful under Van Gaal before excelling under Mourinho in the Portuguese manager's counter-attacking style of football. The England star possessed the skill, pace and clinical ability in front of goal to act as a versatile option in the front three.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Jesse Lingard is set to travel to the United States to listen to pitches from MLS teams keen to sign the forward this summer, sources have told ESPN. Jesse Lingard is set to travel to the United States to listen to pitches from MLS teams keen to sign the forward this summer, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/wSfmCIRvTP

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's arrival saw Lingard's minutes dry up. Hence, he left on a loan move to West Ham United in January 2021 and scored nine times and providing five assists in 16 appearances for the Hammers. The Red Devils then decided to keep him at the club last season, only for him to have less than 600 minutes of action across all competitions.

Lingard, whose contract ended last month, is now on the prowl for a new club as a free agent. Still only 29, the Englishman can offer a lot to any Premier League side, especially ones who are keen to punch above their weight next season. But it is currently reported (as per ESPN) that the winger is also looking for offers from MLS clubs.

#1 Paulo Dybala

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

Paulo Dybala was once regarded as having the potential to win the Ballon d'Or someday. The versatile attacker was sensational at Palermo between 2012-2015 as he scored 21 goals and provided 16 assists in 91 appearances for the club.

Juventus saw the potential in the winger and signed him in 2015 for a fee of €32 million (potentially rising to €40 million). During his initial years at the club, Dybala was one of the most exciting attackers in Europe as his ability to play behind the striker was scintillating.

The Argentine star also led the club to the 2017 Champions League final, while also winning Serie A on five occasions. Over the last seven seasons, Dybala has also scored 115 goals and provided 48 assists in 293 matches for the Old Lady.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Man United have been approached about the possibility of signing Paulo Dybala, who is currently available on a free transfer after leaving Juventus, sources have told ESPN. Man United have been approached about the possibility of signing Paulo Dybala, who is currently available on a free transfer after leaving Juventus, sources have told ESPN. https://t.co/77DBWhl9rc

While injuries have been a major issue with the winger, it was a shock to see the club letting him run down his contract last month. So Dybala is now on the lookout for a new home, with AS Roma and Napoli reportedly (as per Sky Sports Italy) trying to land his services. Manchester United have also been offered his services (as per ESPN).

As one of the hottest free agents in world football at the moment, more clubs need to take note of the 28-year-old star's availability this summer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far