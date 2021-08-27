5 goalkeepers with the best positioning in world football right now

Positioning is arguably the most essential skill for a goalkeeper, along with his footwork. Most goalies often pride themselves on a good solid catch rather than a stunning diving save, which pleases the spectators. Ideally, every goalkeeper should try to position their body behind the ball, and that can only happen if he is in a good starting position to begin with.

Goalkeepers have to constantly make adjustments to their position corresponding to the position of the ball on the pitch. They are expected to make these subtle and constant adjustments even when the ball is at the other end of the pitch.

On that note, here's a look at the five goalkeepers with the best positioning in world football right now.

#5 Samir Handanovic

Samir Handanovic was pivotal in Inter Milan's Serie A glory

Even at 37, the Inter Milan shot-stopper is one of the best in his position as Samir Handanovic notched up the joint-highest clean sheets (14) in the 2020-21 Serie A season.

The Slovenian played a pivotal role in Inter Milan's glorious Serie A campaign last season, conceding the fewest goals in the domestic season. In 37 Serie A appearances, Handanovic conceded just 33 goals at an average of 0.89 goals per match.

Samir Handanović - Inter Milan great ⚫️🔵



Signed in 2012 - ✅

319 #SerieA @Inter_en appearances - ✅

Most penalties saved in Serie A history - ✅



This season ⬇️



27 appearances - ✅

26 goals conceded - ✅



At 36 years old, the Slovenian legend is still dominating. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nDpxQJXfBC — Serie A Fantasy (@serieafantasyte) March 31, 2021

One of the key contributors to Handanovic's success over the years has been his positioning between the sticks. The 37-year-old is a good reader of the game, and can make himself big by blocking out goalscoring angles.

Handanovic has already registered a clean sheet in his first appearance of the 2021-22 season, and will likely play an indispensable role in the Nerazzurri's title defence.

#4 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Gianluigi Donnarumma recently joined PSG on a free transfer.

Euro 2020's Player of the Tournament, Gianluigi Donnarumma, is undoubtedly a generational talent between the sticks.

The 6' 5" giant makes excellent use of his physical presence, and often manages to position himself close to the trajectory of a shot. That allows him to pull off stunning saves from open play, and he has a good record in one-on-one situations.

Like most great goalkeepers, Donnarumma can block out goalscoring angles, making use of his big frame to keep out attempts on his goal.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts his first PSG game on the bench 🪑 pic.twitter.com/H3CXtEKlQc — Goal (@goal) August 20, 2021

Along with Handanovic, Donnarumma registered the most clean sheets (14) in the 2020-21 Serie A season. The Italian goalkeeper conceded just four goals in 7 appearances at Euro 2020 and also kept three clean sheets in the process

Donnarumma has saved 18 of the 53 penalties he has faced since his debut with AC Milan in 2015. He maintains a 100% success rate in the five penalty shootouts he has been a part of for club and country. The 22-year old is one of, if not the best goalkeeper in world football right now.

Edited by Bhargav