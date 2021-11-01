5 goalkeepers with the most clean sheets since 2020

Having an exceptional goalkeeper can often prove to be the difference between two football teams on any given day. Getting the better of a team in midfield and bypassing their defence is one thing, putting the ball into the net past the goalkeeper is a whole different ordeal.

At the highest level of the game, goalkeepers can be a real menace. They can get up to all kinds of tricks. Goalkeepers will stretch and make themselves big or rush into a place where boots are flying without a care in the world for the dangers involved.

Their reflexes will also be world-class, meaning that unless the goalscorer is clinical, his attempt is likely to be thwarted. There are plenty of incredible goalkeepers in the game right now. Like scoring a goal is special for strikers, keeping a clean sheet in a game is pretty much the same for a goalkeeper.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five goalkeepers with the most number of clean sheets for club and country since 2020.

#5 Thibaut Courtois (Belgium/Real Madrid) - 42 clean

sheets

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Thibaut Courtois has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world in the last decade. After being signed from Genk by Chelsea in 2011, Courtois was sent on loan to Atletico Madrid for three seasons.

He honed his craft there and was already a formidable presence between the sticks as the Blues welcomed him back in 2014. Courtois has also been Belgium's first-choice goalkeeper for close to a decade now. He copped his dream move to Real Madrid in 2018 and has been the Blancos' first-choice goalkeeper ever since.

Standing at 6 ft 7 in, Courtois is a tall goalkeeper with very few weaknesses. He is great at commanding his area and displays plenty of composure in adverse scenarios. The 29-year-old has kept 42 clean sheets in 100 appearances for club and country since 2020.

Goal @goal Courtois making saves like it's no big deal 🥶😍 Courtois making saves like it's no big deal 🥶😍https://t.co/qC3UdCro76

#4 Yassine Bounou (Morocco/Sevilla) - 42 clean sheets

Real Valladolid CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

Yassine Bounou, or simply 'Bono',' is one of the most underrated goalkeepers in the world right now. The 30-year-old has been excellent for Sevilla over the past couple of seasons.

It hasn't always been an easy path for the former Atletico Madrid B goalkeeper but his name deserves to be mentioned among the best goalkeepers of today. He is a great shot-stopper and showcases great reflexes.

Bounou is good at penalties as well and is quite a difficult keeper to beat from range thanks to his athleticism. He has kept a total of 42 clean sheets in 76 appearances across all competitions for club and country since 2020.

Bono in 20/21:

Last minute winner scored? ✅

50% penalty save ratio in 20/21? ✅

Record for minutes without a goal conceded? ✅

Bono cost Sevilla just €4m, is he the biggest bargain buy of the season?!

