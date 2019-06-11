×
5 goalkeepers who could replace David de Gea at Manchester United

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    11 Jun 2019, 10:43 IST

De Gea had a difficult end to the season at Old Trafford
De Gea had a difficult end to the season at Old Trafford

It looks set to be a big summer at Old Trafford under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.  

It was a roller-coaster of a season at Manchester United. Having started the season with uncertainty at the club following Jose Mourinho’s disappointment over the failure to bring in a centre back, United picked up some inconsistent results in the first half of the season. 

Eventually, it became one too many poor results for Mourinho, and after a 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool, he was sacked. In his place, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed as caretaker manager until the end of the season, leaving his job at Molde to take the job at Old Trafford. 

Solskjaer made a good start, and was given the job permanently after an impressive result to beat PSG in the Champions League round of 16. Things turned sour however towards the end of the season, as they were knocked out of the Champions League by Barcelona, and finished sixth in the Premier League after a series of poor performances and results. 

One issue for United at the end of the season was the form of David de Gea, who was considered the best goalkeeper in the world when the season began. He made a number of high profile errors in the final weeks of the season, and was at fault for goals conceded against Manchester City, Barcelona, and Chelsea. 

Because of this, and the fact he has only one year left on his United contract, there are rumours that de Gea could leave Manchester this summer, with PSG touted as a possible destination.  

This would mean United have to replace him this summer, as Solskjaer will want a top goalkeeper in place when the season gets underway. Here are five men who could replace de Gea this summer.

#1 Keylor Navas (Real Madrid)


Navas has enjoyed five successful years with Real
Navas has enjoyed five successful years with Real

After five years at the Bernabeu, Navas seems set to leave Real Madrid. Despite coming into favour again towards the end of the season after Zinedine Zidane returned as Real manager, Navas looks to be surplus to requirements, and has been told that he can look for another club.

At 32, Navas may just be past his best, but he has enjoyed an awful lot of success during his time at Real Madrid. He has won the Champions League on three occasions, and was named the Champions League Goalkeeper of the Season for the 2017/18 season. In Navas, United would be signing someone with experience at the top level of European football, and a lot of quality. He may also be a cheaper option for the Red Devils, allowing them to spend more in other areas.

