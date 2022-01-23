5 greatest African footballers of all time

The Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cameroon over the past two weeks has been nothing short of an emotional rollercoaster for football fans around the world.

Africa has produced some of the world's best footballers who have conquered the world of football and etched their names in the history books.

On that basis, in the spirit of the AFCON tournament, let's take a look at the five greatest African footballers of all time:

#5 Jay Jay Okocha

Okocha during a match against Senegal at the AFCON

Jay Jay Okocha, whose real name is Augustine Azuka Okocha, was well known for his creativity and dribbling skills. The Nigerian was a member of the Super Eagles squad that won the AFCON and Olympic Gold in 1994 and 1996 respectively. He had spells at Paris Saint Germain, Bolton Wanderers, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fenerbahce, Hull City and Qatar SC.

Although he did not have a successful club career, he remained a mentor to many players, notably the great Ronaldinho during his stint at PSG. Okocha was a fan favorite at Bolton Wanderers in his debut season and was later given the captain's arm band. Okocha won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award for two straight years in 2003 and 2004.

#4 Nwankwo Kanu

Kanu Nwankwo (left) in action against South Korea: Group B - 2010 FIFA World Cup

The 6-foot-6-inch figure, nicknamed Papilo, is among the list of prestigious players to win the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and Olympic Gold.

Kanu captained the Super Eagles for 16 years, dating from 1994 to 2010. He played a monumental role in Nigeria's Olympic victory in 1996, scoring two late goals against Brazil in the semifinals that sent them to the finals, which they eventually won.

afcstuff @afcstuff On this day in 1999: Arsenal signed Nigerian striker Nwankwo Kanu from Inter Milan. #afc On this day in 1999: Arsenal signed Nigerian striker Nwankwo Kanu from Inter Milan. #afc https://t.co/zz647nK5iK

He had spells in top tier European Leagues with successful clubs like Inter Milan, Ajax, Arsenal, West Brom and Portsmouth. Kanu is a member of the formidable Arsenal squad 'The Invicibles', which went unbeaten in the 2003-04 season to win the Premier League

Kanu scored the winning goal that earned Portsmouth the FA Cup title. Despite winning the African Footballer of the Year in 1996 and 1999 and BBC African Footballer of the Year in 1997 and 1999, Kanu never won the AFCON.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Manas Mitul