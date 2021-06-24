The no.10 position in football is experiencing a revival of sorts, with stars like Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne operating in that position.

For a while it seemed like the attacking midfielder would go out of vogue, based on the decline of names like Mesut Ozil and James Rodriguez. However, young stars are more than comfortable playing in that position, and managers are willing to incorporate a no.10 in the first XI.

The Euros have seen some top performances from attacking midfielders, pulling strings and dominating the game from midfield.

We look at the 5 greatest attacking midfielders in world football at the moment.

#5 Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

A product of Chelsea's famed academy, Mason Mount has paved the way for future Chelsea youngsters by cementing a spot in the first XI.

Mount impressed during loan spells with Vitesse and Derby County, but there were doubts as to whether he could be a regular starter for Chelsea. The 22-year old has answered his critics in emphatic fashion though, with consistently excellent performances in midfield for club and country.

Mason Mount won more duels (10), made more tackles (6) and attempted more take-ons (5) than any other player on the pitch at Wembley.



He had a battle with his fellow Blue, Billy. 💪 pic.twitter.com/ymTd7wL3Qd — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 18, 2021

A highly creative player and an intelligent operator, Mount's ability to find good spaces on the field has been appreciated. The England international has been one of his country's better performers so far at Euro 2020.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 surprise packages of the tournament so far

#4 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa)

Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa - Premier League

England manager Gareth Southgate was heavily criticized for not starting Jack Grealish in England's first two group games at Euro 2020 and his performance against the Czech Republic in their third game gave a glimpse of his exceptional ability.

An excellent dribbler and good technically, Grealish guarantees excitement whenever he plays. He was one of the best players in the Premier League last season, playing either on the left wing or in attacking midfield, with his creativity and passing also standing out.

A product of the Aston Villa academy, it will be interesting to see whether the 25-year old plays for the club next season. Manchester United were heavily interested last summer, while Manchester City and Arsenal are said to be tracking the player this time around.

Also Read: Euro 2020: Ranking the top 5 favorites to win the tournament

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Rohit Mishra