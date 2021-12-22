5 greatest box-to-box midfielders in 2021

A great box-to-box midfielder is every manager’s dream. This unique breed of footballers contribute equally in attack and defense, never tire, and can give their teams a tangible edge against tough opponents.

In 2021, we have had the privilege of seeing quite a few brilliant midfielders take centre-stage. This list is all about checking out the men who impressed us the most.

Here are our top five box-to-box midfielders of 2021:

#5 Georginio Wijnaldum - Paris Saint-Germain

Netherlands v Gibraltar - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

The Premier League has seen several capable box-to-box midfielders over the years, but very few have been as explosive yet composed as Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman, who spent the first half of the year at Liverpool, put in multiple match-winning performances for the Reds in the 2020-21 campaign. He used his pace to get past defenders, physicality to win duels, and vision to pick out his teammates in threatening areas.

His contract with Liverpool ran out at the end of the 2020-21 season and the Netherlands international decided to join Paris Saint-Germain’s ambitious project. Unveiled alongside the likes of Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi, Wijnaldum is expected to be a starter for PSG in the coming years.

The midfielder has not exactly hit the ground running in France, but has already shown flashes of brilliance.

Gini Wijnaldum @GWijnaldum



Great to see many young lads playing, like my Dutch bro Well done boys, qualification secured 💪🏾 On to the next round of @coupedefrance Great to see many young lads playing, like my Dutch bro @xavisimons 🙌🏾🔴🔵 Well done boys, qualification secured 💪🏾 On to the next round of @coupedefrance 🏆 Great to see many young lads playing, like my Dutch bro @xavisimons 🙌🏾🔴🔵 https://t.co/9buo6b5Emm

With some luck and consistency, Wijnaldum should emerge as a key performer for PSG over the remainder of the 2021-22 campaign.

#4 Luka Modric - Real Madrid

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Summing up the brilliance of Luka Modric is nothing short of a herculean task. The Real Madrid star is arguably the most nimble-footed, versatile and tireless central midfielder in world football right now.

At 36, the Croatian shouldn’t be as brilliant as he is on the pitch, but the veteran midfielder has acquired a taste for defying biology.

Despite being the oldest of Real Madrid’s three-peat-winning midfield trio, Luka Modric tends to work the hardest. He covers for the right-back when he is pushing forward, rarely loses his marker when defending, and can instigate counter-attacks at his will.

The Real Madrid midfielder also loves to dash down the right-hand channel and deliver inviting crosses into the box. To top it off, Modric is an excellent striker of the ball and has scored numerous goals from outside the box.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Vini wants to see Modric's birth certificate 😅 Vini wants to see Modric's birth certificate 😅 https://t.co/QaOvE9ZQy2

Modric has been as influential as ever this year, managing to keep the game ticking against the toughest of opponents. His ball-play has remained at its apex, making sure the likes of Fede Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga don’t get a free passage into the team.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar