5 greatest Real Madrid midfielders of all time

Real Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in world football. So it is little surprise that a plethora of world-class players, especially in midfield, have graced the Spanish giants over the years.

Their trio of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro could go down in history as one the best midfield trifectas in the game. On that note, let's take a look at the five greatest Real Madrid midfielders of all time.

#5 Fernando Redondo

A technically gifted midfielder who generally played in front of defence, Fernando Redondo was renowned for his passing prowess and reading of the game.

The Argentina international joined Real Madrid from Tenerife in 1994 and established himself as a key component in the Los Blancos midfield. Redondo spent six seasons at the club, winning the La Liga and Champions League twice.

The midfielder made 225 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid and was a consistent presence in the middle third of the field.

Redondo joined AC Milan in 2000 but suffered a serious injury that kept him out for nearly three years. He made 33 appearances in all competitions for the Rossoneri before retiring in 2004.

#4 Casemiro

Regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the game, Casemiro is the defensive bulwark in Real Madrid's star-studded midfield.

An aggressive, physical and hard-working player, the 29-year old provides much-needed balance to Real Madrid's midfield. This season, Casemiro has chipped in with a few goals as well.

The Brazil international, an extremely consistent performer, has made nearly 300 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos.

