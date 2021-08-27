5 high profile clubs who have never had a Ballon d'Or winner

The Ballon d'Or is awarded by French news magazine France Football to honor the best performing footballer of the year. It is the oldest and is widely considered to be the most prestigious individual prize in football.

In its early years, the award was given to the best European Footballer of the Year. However, in 1995, its ambit was widened to include all football players who were plying their trade in Europe. In 2007, the award started being applicable to footballers anywhere on the planet.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have had multiple Ballon d'Or winners

The most successful clubs have naturally featured some of the greatest individuals to have graced the game. Barcelona players have won it six times, Real Madrid players have won 11. Juventus and AC Milan players have won eight each while Bayern Munich plaers have won five and Manchester United players have won four.

But there are several European giants who have not had a single Ballon d'Or winner. Today, we take a look at five such high-profile clubs.

#5 Paris Saint-Germain

Now that they've added Lionel Messi to their roster, things may change for Paris Saint-Germain. The Argentina international is among the favourites to win the Ballon d'Or this year but it's not a certainty just yet.

Paris Saint-Germain, despite all the high-profile stars they've housed in recent times, have never had a Ballon d'Or winner. George Weah was phenomenal for Paris Saint-Germain and he won the Ballon d'Or in 1995.

Unfortunately, he had left PSG in the summer of 1995 and so he wasn't a PSG player when he won the award.

#4 Manchester City

Before the City Football group were providing capital for Manchester City, they were just Manchester United's noisy neighbours. They didn't have the financial muscle of the Red Devils and didn't have the kind of clout to attract the biggest stars of the game.

Before the David Silvas, Sergio Agueros, Yaya Toures and Kevin De Bruynes, Manchester City had not really been home to world-class talent. The fact that they have had no Ballon d'Or winners could change in the near future given how City have transformed into a juggernaut of sorts in recent times.

No Manchester City player has even made the Ballon d'Or podium in the history of the award. But there are world-class players in the current Manchester City squad and their record in the Ballon d'Or race could get better quite soon.

