5 high-profile free agents who can still find new clubs

The winter transfer window officially came to an end on 31 January. Teams can no longer make new additions to their squad and any potential deals will have to wait till the end of the season.

There were some eye-catching big-money moves last month, though. Dusan Vlahovic and Bruno Guimaraes moved to Juventus and Newcastle United respectively. However, teams do not always have to splash the cash to add reinforcements.

As Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have shown in recent years, utilising the free agent pool is a shrewd and affordable way to bolster one's squad.

Of course, it is not every day that superstars such as Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi are available as free agents. Nonetheless, there are several high-profile names who are currently without a club.

Despite winning trophies and putting up terrific numbers, though, most of them are now veterans in the twilight of their careers. On that note, we look at five big names who are currently free agents:

#5 Carlos Tevez

Argentina striker Carlos Tevez was one of the best in the world during the early 2010s. The 37-year-old has played for the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus and West Ham United during his career, scoring 250 goals.

He last played for his boyhood club Boca Juniors in Argentina, and has been a free agent since July 2021. The 2021 season saw Tevez make 17 appearances, scoring four goals and providing three assists.

There were rumours that West Ham United were considering a short-term move for their former player last summer. The Hammers have only one striker in their squad, and Tevez's Premier League experience, spanning 202 games, could have come in handy.

However, nothing materialised, and a return to England for the ageing forward remains very unlikely.

#4 Ramires

Brazilian midfielder Ramires is best known for his time with Chelsea, winning the UEFA Champions League and the Premier League.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since November 2020, when he departed Brazilian side Palmeiras. In fact, the midfielder made 37 appearances in the 2020 season for the club.

With over 250 appearances for Chelsea and 50 Brazil caps, Ramires has plenty of experience.

He is adept at breaking up play, and driving up the pitch with the ball at his feet. After nearly 15 months out of action, though, it is difficult to see any top European team gambling onh im.

