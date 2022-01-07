5 high-profile players who could move on loan in January

The winter transfer window is already underway. European heavyweights are battling with one another to sign high-profile players. In the last few days, there have been a lot of rumours and multiple transfers completed across the continent.

Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the latest high-profile superstar to secure a transfer this winter. The 29-year-old's departure from Barcelona was confirmed earlier in the day. He has joined Premier League outfit Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal with a non-mandatory option to make it permanent for a fee ranging between €35-45 million.

Aston Villa @AVFCOfficial



Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. Welcome, Philippe Coutinho!Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. Welcome, Philippe Coutinho! 🙌Aston Villa and FC Barcelona have agreed terms for Philippe Coutinho to spend the rest of this season on loan at Villa Park. 🇧🇷

If rumours are anything to go by, more high-profile players could secure loan moves before the window shuts at the end of the month. On that note, here's a look at five such superstars who could leave their current clubs on loan this winter:

#5 Isco

It seems Isco's time at Real Madrid is getting over.

Real Madrid playmaker Isco is one of the few high-profile players who could secure a loan transfer in the ongoing transfer window. The Spaniard continues to be linked with a departure from the Spanish capital, having struggled to make an impact in recent months.

Isco is not in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. This season, the playmaker has made just nine appearances for Los Blancos, with only two of them coming from the start.

According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to send Isco out on loan this month with no loan fee involved. The Liga giants are also said to be willing to pay part of the player's salary to facilitate his exit from the club. Premier League clubs, namely Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, are said to be interested in his services.

#4 Dele Alli

Dele Alli who could secure a high-profile loan transfer this month.

As per multiple sources, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has told Dele Alli to find a new club, as the player doesn't fit into his plans. The Englishman is expected to depart the club this month, with speculation surrounding his future.

The Spurs Web ⚪️ @thespursweb NEW: Tottenham have decided that Dele Alli is available to leave the club during the January transfer window - most likely on loan. [The Athletic] NEW: Tottenham have decided that Dele Alli is available to leave the club during the January transfer window - most likely on loan. [The Athletic] 🚨 NEW: Tottenham have decided that Dele Alli is available to leave the club during the January transfer window - most likely on loan. [The Athletic] https://t.co/oeUXW3z6GU

Alli has been tipped to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain. The likes of Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United are also said to be considering taking the attacker on loan. It remains to be seen where Alli's next destination could be.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav