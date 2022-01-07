5 high-profile players who could move on loan in January

The winter transfer window is already underway. European heavyweights are battling with one another to sign high-profile players. In the last few days, there have been a lot of rumours and multiple transfers completed across the continent.
Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is the latest high-profile superstar to secure a transfer this winter. The 29-year-old's departure from Barcelona was confirmed earlier in the day. He has joined Premier League outfit Aston Villa on a six-month loan deal with a non-mandatory option to make it permanent for a fee ranging between €35-45 million.
If rumours are anything to go by, more high-profile players could secure loan moves before the window shuts at the end of the month. On that note, here's a look at five such superstars who could leave their current clubs on loan this winter:
#5 Isco
Real Madrid playmaker Isco is one of the few high-profile players who could secure a loan transfer in the ongoing transfer window. The Spaniard continues to be linked with a departure from the Spanish capital, having struggled to make an impact in recent months.
Isco is not in manager Carlo Ancelotti's plans at the Santiago Bernabeu. This season, the playmaker has made just nine appearances for Los Blancos, with only two of them coming from the start.
According to reports, Real Madrid are willing to send Isco out on loan this month with no loan fee involved. The Liga giants are also said to be willing to pay part of the player's salary to facilitate his exit from the club. Premier League clubs, namely Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, are said to be interested in his services.
#4 Dele Alli
As per multiple sources, Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has told Dele Alli to find a new club, as the player doesn't fit into his plans. The Englishman is expected to depart the club this month, with speculation surrounding his future.
Alli has been tipped to reunite with Mauricio Pochettino at Paris Saint-Germain. The likes of Newcastle United, Everton and West Ham United are also said to be considering taking the attacker on loan. It remains to be seen where Alli's next destination could be.