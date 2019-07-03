5 high-profile transfers that could happen this month

July is said to be the busiest month when it comes to transfers. The pre-season is about to get started and many clubs would be looking to bring in new players as soon as possible so that they could gel together with the squad and get ready for the upcoming season.

There are so many transfer rumors on the internet at the moment and some high-profile players have been linked with some big-money moves this summer. Hence, we have decided to pick 5 high-profile transfers that have been reported by reliable journalists and could happen this month:

#5 Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan:

Current club: Manchester United

Estimated Transfer fee: £75 million

Manchester United splashed £75 million to bring Romelu Lukaku from Everton back in 2017. The Belgian striker had a great start to his Manchester United career, scoring 27 goals in his first season at the club.

However, the 26-year-old endured a tough 2nd season and managed to score just 13 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season. He also struggled to get into the starting XI last season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring the young Marcus Rashford ahead of the Belgian forward.

Romelu Lukaku wants a move away from Manchester this summer, with Italy being his preferred destination. The forward has been very vocal about his love for Italian football and wants to play in the Serie A in the future. And Inter Milan are willing to give him that opportunity. Inter Milan's new manager Antonio Conte is said to be a huge admirer of the 26-year-old and wants to bring him to San Siro this summer.

The player is keen on the move and has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club. However, the Nerazzurri are struggling to agree to a fee with Manchester United for Lukaku. They want to bring the player on a 2-year loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of it for a reported fee of €70 million. However, Manchester United want to recoup the £75 million pounds they paid for the player and want full payment upfront.

Inter will propose loaning Lukaku for two seasons for a £9m fee with an obligation to buy at the end of it for £53.7m for a total package worth £62.7m. Selling Icardi proving difficult so far so Inter exploring an alternative proposal for Lukaku #mufc https://t.co/R4RqkAk1YW — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) June 27, 2019

