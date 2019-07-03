×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 high-profile transfers that could happen this month

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Feature
686   //    03 Jul 2019, 19:04 IST

Brazil v Qatar
Brazil v Qatar

July is said to be the busiest month when it comes to transfers. The pre-season is about to get started and many clubs would be looking to bring in new players as soon as possible so that they could gel together with the squad and get ready for the upcoming season.

There are so many transfer rumors on the internet at the moment and some high-profile players have been linked with some big-money moves this summer. Hence, we have decided to pick 5 high-profile transfers that have been reported by reliable journalists and could happen this month:


#5 Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan:

Current club: Manchester United

Estimated Transfer fee: £75 million


Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United splashed £75 million to bring Romelu Lukaku from Everton back in 2017. The Belgian striker had a great start to his Manchester United career, scoring 27 goals in his first season at the club.

However, the 26-year-old endured a tough 2nd season and managed to score just 13 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season. He also struggled to get into the starting XI last season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer preferring the young Marcus Rashford ahead of the Belgian forward.

Romelu Lukaku wants a move away from Manchester this summer, with Italy being his preferred destination. The forward has been very vocal about his love for Italian football and wants to play in the Serie A in the future. And Inter Milan are willing to give him that opportunity. Inter Milan's new manager Antonio Conte is said to be a huge admirer of the 26-year-old and wants to bring him to San Siro this summer.

The player is keen on the move and has reportedly agreed to personal terms with the club. However, the Nerazzurri are struggling to agree to a fee with Manchester United for Lukaku. They want to bring the player on a 2-year loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of it for a reported fee of €70 million. However, Manchester United want to recoup the £75 million pounds they paid for the player and want full payment upfront.




1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Neymar
Advertisement
3 transfers which could still be completed for over €100 million this summer
RELATED STORY
10 Monumental Football Transfers That Could Happen This Summer
RELATED STORY
5 transfers that would've changed the history of football
RELATED STORY
3 high profile transfers that may happen this summer
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by rival clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
20 transfers that were hijacked by clubs: Part 2
RELATED STORY
Top 5 transfers which could happen in January
RELATED STORY
6 milestone transfers in football history
RELATED STORY
United target wants Liverpool move, Red Devils to change their transfer plans, and more Manchester United transfer news: 3 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to pull off stunning cut-price swap deal for Neymar, Manchester United set to make £65 million signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 29 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us