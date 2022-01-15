5 highest earning athletes per minute in 2021

Sports and athletics are two things that bring the world together. Due to its obvious global appeal, successful athletes end up making a lot of money. Income flows to them in various ways like wages, sponsorship deals, ad revenues, image rights etc.

Some of the world's biggest athletes raked in plenty of dough despite the world struggling through a pandemic. Credit has to go to them for transforming themselves into well marketed sporting icons who garner a massive amount of attention every time they decide to pop up somewhere.

The 50 highest earning athletes in 2021 made nearly $2.8 billion in 12 months. Fighters, American football players, footballers and NBA stars are among the highest earning athletes in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five athletes who have earned the most amount of money per minute in 2021.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - $17,000 per minute

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo might have entered the twilight of his career but he is still an incredible athlete. He is also one of the world's most popular sporting icons. The Portuguese international secured a move to his former club Manchester United in the summer of 2021.

He reportedly earns in excess of €500,000 per week at Manchester United. Ronaldo has lost a yard of pace in recent times. After all, he is now about to turn 37 next month. But he has made the transition from left-winger to striker and it has worked out well for him.

Ronaldo reportedly earned $17,000 per minute in 2021.

#4 Neymar Jr. - $32,000 per minute

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

When Neymar Jr. made the switch from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, he immediately became one of the highest paid athletes in the world. The Brazilian international is one of the most exciting footballers on the planet.

Neymar Jr. is known for his exquisite style of play. He loves taking defenders on and beating them and has an array of tricks up his sleeve which he uses to perfection. The 29-year-old is one of the best footballers of his generation and is also a global sporting icon.

He earns around €700,000 per week at PSG in wages. The Brazilian recently said that he might call it a day on his international football career shortly after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

