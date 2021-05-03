5 highest paid managers in world football at the moment (2021)

While much of the focus is given to football players and their enormous wages, managers at top clubs tend to earn well too.

Clubs tend to invest heavily in top-quality managers to ensure immediate success. A recent example is that of recently-sacked Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho, although that move did not work out well for either party.

Five most well-paid managers in world football:

Some of the best managers in the game are extremely well-paid. But the COVID-19 pandemic has forced clubs to think more innovatively. There has been more focus on developing managers who climb the ladder from academy coaching to a senior-level job.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest-paid managers in world football at the moment.

#5 Antonio Conte (Inter Milan) - €11 million per year

Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte looks on

Antonio Conte is not the easiest guy to work with, but the results speak for themselves; he is one of the best managers around.

Inter Milan have won their first league title since 2010, and Conte deserves huge credit for that success. Tactically intelligent and full of passion, Conte has helped end Juventus' near decade-long domestic dominance.

Interestingly, it was Conte who kickstarted the Old Lady's dominance in the first place, leading them to three consecutive Serie A titles between 2012 and 2014.

A first Serie A title win since 2010 🙌🏆



Antonio Conte's Inter Milan ⚫🔵 https://t.co/w3A517Td4y pic.twitter.com/spLIRiQBdd — Goal (@goal) May 2, 2021

Apart from Juventus and Inter Milan, Conte has won the English Premier League with Chelsea, implementing a three-at-the-back system that has been utilised more consistently in the Premier League in recent times.

#4 Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid) - €12 million per year

Zinedine Zidane during a Real Madrid game

One of Real Madrid's greatest players is now one of the club's greatest ever managers.

There was cautious optimism when Zinedine Zidane was appointed the Real Madrid boss in 2016, replacing Rafa Benitez, as the Frenchman had no managerial experience at the top level.

However, the performances and subsequent results under Zidane have been nothing short of magical, as Los Blancos won three consecutive Champions League titles and a La Liga title during Zidane's first stint as manager.

🇧🇷 Vinícius Júnior: "I learn from Zinédine Zidane every day, in every training session. He was a great player and is a great coach. He also gives me a lot of confidence, and I learn all kinds of things on the pitch."#UCL pic.twitter.com/f2SF6nEafN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 27, 2021

Now in his second spell as Real Madrid boss, Zidane won another league title last year. Real Madrid are second in the La Liga this season, two points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid. They also have a Champions League semi-final encounter against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in midweek.

