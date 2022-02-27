5 highest spending Premier League clubs since 2000

The Premier League is widely acclaimed as the most entertaining and competitive league in world football. For most of the last decade, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus have dominated their respective leagues, while La Liga is often seen as a two-horse race.

However, the top six clubs in the Premier League are all quite strong in their own right. Five different teams have won the English top-flight title in the last decade. English clubs have also prospered on the European stage in this period. The main reason they can do that is because of their spending power.

The lure of the Premier League is unmatched in world football

Chelsea and Manchester City have been splurging huge sums of money on player transfer fees and wages since their takeovers. The two clubs and Manchester United were a few clubs that were not much affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On that note, here's a look at the five highest-spending Premier League clubs this century:

#5 Tottenham Hotspur - €1.43 billion

Harry Kane (left) and Son Heung-min have been two of Spurs' best players recently.

Tottenham Hotspur have spent €1.43 billion on transfer fees since the turn of the millennium. The Lilywhites have had some memorable moments in the last two decades. Some of their best football was played during Mauricio Pochettino, when they reached the UEFA Champions League final (2019).

The Antonio Conte-coached side pips their north London rivals Arsenal to fifth place on this list. Despite all their spending, Spurs haven’t clinched much silverware. In fact, the last time Spurs won a trophy was back in 2008 when they beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Carling Cup final.

The Tottenham Hotspur stadium, and previously White Hart Lane, has witnessed many world-class players such as Gareth Bale and Harry Kane. However, it is questionable if the North Londoners are pleased with the amount of success they have achieved even after spending so much.

#4 Liverpool - €1.65 billion

Virgil van Dijk is Liverpool's record signing

Liverpool, alongside Manchester City, have dominated the Premier League in the last few seasons. The Reds have won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once apiece in the last four years. Nevertheless, they haven’t been as successful throughout the 21st century.

Despite spending €1.65 billion in the last two decades, Liverpool have been quite disappointing, especially domestically. They were involved in just a couple of title races in the 21st century before Jurgen Klopp’s appointment. They didn’t even finish in the top four consistently.

The German tactician has turned them into serious title contenders. Klopp has had to purchase big-money players such as Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker. However, producing results with these players is what’s important, and the former Borussia Dortmund manager has excelled in that regard.

