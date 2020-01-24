5 huge deals which might still happen in the January transfer window

Mehul Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

24 Jan 2020, 10:33 IST SHARE

Edinson Cavani is linked with a move to a host of European clubs including Atletico Madrid

The January transfer window is nearing its end, which means that transfer news, speculation and rumours are at their peak. We have already witnessed RB Salzburg duo Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino join Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool respectively, Manchester United’s Ashley Young switch to Inter Milan and loan deals for Benfica’s Gedson Fernandes at Spurs and Real Madrid’s Alvaro Odriozola at Bayern Munich.

However, there are still a lot of high-profile transfer deals which can still happen before the 31st January deadline. In this section, we discuss the five biggest sagas of this January transfer window.

Layvin Kurzawa to Arsenal from Paris Saint-Germain

The Paris Saint-Germain right-back is reportedly on his way to the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has identified Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa as his top priority before the January transfer window closes in the wake of long-term injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney. Youngster Bukayo Saka has done an impressive job as an emergency left-back but the Gunners boss needs reinforcements on that flank for the remainder of the season.

Kurzawa has had a stop-start Paris Saint-Germain career, constantly battling with injuries and form in his five-year stay at the club. He has featured only 11 times in the league this season after falling behind Juan Bernat in the pecking order. Arteta and Arsenal could provide the Frenchman with an escape route from the Parc des Princes but PSG are demanding a fee of at least €5 million.

Arsenal have been extremely disappointing at the back this season, and Kurzawa’s arrival could provide the Premier League giants with a different dimension in defense as well as going forward. In the long run, however, Kurzawa might not be the solution to Arteta’s defensive woes but the former Manchester City assistant manager needs him desperately right now.

1 / 5 NEXT