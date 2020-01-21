Edinson Cavani move held up due to wage demands, Olivier Giroud's Inter move held up, and more: Chelsea Transfer News Roundup, 21st January 2020

Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

Is Cavani the answer to Lampard's striking woes?

Hello and welcome to Sportskeeda’s daily Chelsea transfer news roundup.

In today’s edition, we’ve got an update on the Blues’ pursuit of Edinson Cavani, why Olivier Giroud’s move to Inter Milan might be in jeopardy and the latest on West Ham United’s pursuit of midfielder Ross Barkley.

Chelsea's Cavani pursuit derailed due to wage demands

Cavani is desperate to leave Paris Saint-Germain this month

Chelsea’s hopes of signing Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani this month are being held back by the Paris Saint-Germain hitman’s astronomical wage demands, per James Olley of the Evening Standard.

Cavani earns a weekly salary in excess of £360,000 a week at the Parc des Princes and taking into consideration his reported £23 million transfer fee and other signing-on bonuses, Frank Lampard’s side are looking at a potential outlay of about £50 million for the 32-year-old.

The Stamford Bridge outfit had a bid shot down for Lyon’s Moussa Dembele earlier in the month and the French outfit have reiterated on several occasions that they won’t let their prized asset leave this month.

This has left Chelsea, who might also lose Olivier Giroud to Inter Milan, in a spot of serious bother. If they lose Giroud this month and end up with no signings, Tammy Abraham will be the only striker at Lampard’s disposal.

Will Chelsea bite the bullet and sign Cavani or will they go for another cost-effective loan deal? Watch this space.

Moses joins Inter but is Giroud's impending arrival in danger?

Moses has reunited with Conte in Italy

Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses has joined Inter Milan and Olivier Giroud could follow suit soon, although there’s been a bit of an issue with regard to his impending arrival at the San Siro.

It was reported last week that Giroud cannot sign for Inter unless they offload Mateo Politano. The Nerazzurri’s swap deal with Roma which would’ve seen Politano move to Rome with Spinazzola moving the other way collapsed and this has held up Giroud’s arrival.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio confirmed last night that Giroud’s arrival later in the window is a possibility, but not a certainty at this moment in time.

West Ham to launch fresh Barkley offensive next week

David Moyes wants Ross Barkley at West Ham

West Ham United are reportedly going to launch a bid to sign Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley on loan next week, per Football Insider.

The Irons’ approach for Barkley was rebuffed last week and Lampard made it very clear in his press conference last week that the English midfielder won’t be leaving this month.

However, the report claims that West Ham are set to go on a ‘blizzard’ in the last week of the transfer window and will launch a fresh offensive for Barkley.

