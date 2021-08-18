5 most humiliating defeats suffered by Real Madrid against Barcelona

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been arch-rivals ever since Los Blancos were conceptualized in 1902. The two Spanish giants have shared center stage, both domestically as well as at the continental stage.

Notably, the Blaugrana have a bigger trophy cabinet in Spanish competitions, winning 75 pieces of silverware to Real Madrid's 66. However, the men in white possess the bragging rights in Europe, boasting 29 trophies, including a record 13 UCL titles, to Barcelona's 22. Overall, the Catalans lead Real Madrid by two accolades at the time of writing.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona: head to head record

Their legendary rivalry has spanned centuries, dominating every other matchup in club football. El Clasico is perhaps the most celebrated fixture in the sport, in terms of legacy as well as statistics. Real Madrid have faced Barcelona a total of 246 times with 52 of those encounters ending in stalemate. As of now, Los Merengues narrowly edge the Blaugrana in the all-time Clasico chart, flaunting 98 wins to Barcelona's 96.

Copa Del Rey head to head to record between Barcelona and Real Madrid



Games : 33

Barcelona : 14 wins

Real Madrid : 12 wins

Draws : 7#Soccerzela pic.twitter.com/WaDFqZfqPx — Soccerzela (@soccerzela) February 6, 2019

With respect to the participating players, Lionel Messi dominates most of the records. The Argentine is not only the leading goal-getter from Barcelona's side but also tops the scoring charts in their entirety with 26 strikes.

Legendary forward Alfredo Di Stefano acts as Real Madrid's representative with his 18 goals, ranking him second on the said list. The appearance record is held jointly by PSG's latest recruits Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi. Both former La Liga stalwarts have appeared 45 times in the coveted fixture.

Without further delay, let's take a look at five of the most humiliating defeats suffered by Real Madrid at the hands of Barcelona:

#5 Barcelona 5-1 Real Madrid (La Liga, 2018)

Luis Suarez scored a wonderful hat-trick

With Lionel Messi ruled out of the fixture due to injury, Real Madrid fancied their chances of stealing a cheeky victory in the first Clasico of the 2018-19 season. However, in the absence of the Argentine talisman, Luis Suarez decided to take matters into his own hands. The Uruguayan veteran thoroughly demolished a weakened Real Madrid side, thwarting their attempted coup.

Fc Barcelona vs Real Madrid 2018 5-1 all goals pic.twitter.com/fregZbISFY — Messi.com (@messicom10) October 28, 2018

Suarez combined with Sergi Roberto to put three goals past Thibaut Courtois, completing an emphatic hat-trick. Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 11th minute itself, grabbing his first Clasico goal. Even though Marcelo got one back for Real Madrid, moments after the commencement of the second half, it wasn't enough to save the men in white from an embarrassing defeat.

Arturo Vidal's 87th minute header ensured a 5-1 destruction of Real Madrid in what proved to be Julen Lopetegui's final game in charge. Barcelona went on to secure their 26th La Liga title, later that season.

#4 Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid (La Liga, 1994)

Romario fired Barca to a 5-0 win

With Johan Cruyff's "Dream Team" era in its dying embers, Barcelona's 5-0 routing of Los Blancos served as a perfect footnote to the Dutch tactician's legacy at Camp Nou. Romario ran riot in the Blaugrana's backyard, scoring a stupendous hat-trick to lead his side to victory.

When Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 5-0, 1994. pic.twitter.com/D0bqGaR5NN — 90s Football (@90sfootball) January 15, 2021

The Brazilian was aided by current Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman, who pitched in with a sublime free-kick, doubling the home side's lead. Romario furthered his extensive impact on the game by providing the final assist as Ivan Iglesias completed a 5-0 battering of Real Madrid.

Barcelona went on to win the La Liga title in 1994 with Romario bagging the Pichichi trophy for his 30 goals that season.

Also read: Top 5 Lionel Messi vs Sergio Ramos clashes from the past

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith