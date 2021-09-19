5 ideal destinations for Dani Alves after Sao Paulo exit

Dani Alves has successfully established himself as one of the best players of his generation. His stature is considered to be what a youngster should aim for before entering this competitive game. Irrespective of his minor shortcomings, Alves remains unplayable on his day.

Dani Alves has had a career to remember

Hailing from Brazilian club Bahia, the enigmatic full-back was rightly identified as a future superstar by the scouts at Sevilla. As a result, the Andalusian side managed to secure his signature for pennies in 2003. Dani Alves experienced an astronomical surge in his market value following this move, owing to his brilliant performances.

The career-defining transfer of Alves's elongated journey occurred in 2008 when Barcelona forked out €35.5m for the services of the Brazilian. He proved to be an instant success at Camp Nou, making 391 appearances and winning 23 trophies during his eight years with the club. Dani Alves finally departed Spain in 2016, following up with brief spells at Juventus and PSG.

At 38, Dani Alves is currently without a club, having been released by Sao Paulo due to contractual disagreements. Despite his old age, Alves is undoubtedly capable of playing at the topmost level in football.

With a hoard of clubs linked to the recent Olympic gold medal winner, let's take a look at five destinations that could be ideal for Dani Alves at this point in his career:

#5 Atletico Madrid

Dani Alves could join forces with Diego Simeone

In a shocking turn of events, Atletico Madrid have emerged as one of the leading parties to land Dani Alves' signature post his exit from Sao Paulo. The Brazilian international is apparently eager to make a return to La Liga and Los Rojiblancos have been linked with wanting him.

To fulfill this wish, Dani Alves has reportedly offered himself to Atletico, who can sign him as a free agent in January. While a prolonged waiting period could turn out to be a deal-breaker, the fact that this rumor is picking up considerable momentum is something in itself.

Having said that, the transfer does make sense on practical grounds. Manchester United are keeping consistent tabs on Atletico's star defender Kieran Trippier. If Diego Simeone were to lose his prized right-back, Dani Alves could prove to be a brilliant short-term fix. With his rugged abilities, the 38-year-old could prove to be an astute signing by Simeone.

#4 Chinese Super League

Beijing's Ultras A Part Of Growing Football Culture In China

With a recent Olympic gold medal, Dani Alves added another accolade to his already stacked trophy cabinet. The seasoned defender has witnessed almost everything in his 20-year long career, spending most of it on top of European football.

Henceforth, a change in the usual course could prove to be beneficial for Dani Alves. Ever since the Chinese Super League gained momentum in the late 2010s, players have flocked to the cash-laden league to make some easy money.

Having accomplished practically everything there is to achieve in club football, a brief hiatus in the Chinese Super League could help Dani Alves regain some form. This supposed vacation could be just what the unpredictable right-back needs before calling it quits on his footballing journey.

