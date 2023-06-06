5 ideal replacements for Karim Benzema at Real Madrid

Karim Benzema's departure from Real Madrid marks the end of an era filled with incredible achievements and unrivalled success. During his illustrious tenure at the club, Benzema not only showcased his immense talent but also played an instrumental role in leading Real Madrid to countless victories.

His contributions were nothing short of extraordinary, with his crucial goals propelling the team to triumph in the Champions League during the 2021-22 season.

Additionally, Benzema's exceptional performances earned him the prestigious Ballon d'Or in 2022, solidifying his status as one of the finest players of his generation.

As Real Madrid face the task of replacing Benzema, they are confronted with an immense challenge. His influence on the pitch, ability to create opportunities and lethal finishing touch will undoubtedly leave a void that will be difficult to fill.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could replace Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.

#5 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt)

VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt - DFB Cup: Semifinal

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani is expected to leave the Bundesliga outfit this summer. The Frenchman was a standout performer for them in the 2022-23 season, scoring 23 goals and providing 17 assists in 46 appearances in all competitions.

As per reports, Kolo Muani has offered himself to Real Madrid in the wake of Benzema's departure from the club. At just 24, the young striker could be a potential long-term replacement for Benzema.

He possesses the quality to go on to become a world-class striker and could prove to be an inspired signing for Real Madrid.

#4 Kai Havertz (Chelsea)

Chelsea FC v Aston Villa - Premier League

Thanks to the absolute traffic jam that reckless recruitment has caused inside the Chelsea dressing room, a mass exodus looks inevitable this summer. German forward Kai Havertz is expected to become a casualty of the same.

While Havertz is not going to be a like-for-like replacement for Benzema, he is a dynamic forward who could combine exceptionally well with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes.

Havertz famously scored Chelsea's winner in the 2020-21 Champions League final against Manchester City. He is blessed with excellent technical qualities and could thrive in the right environment.

#3 Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Joao Felix has returned to Atletico Madrid after his half-season loan spell at Chelsea. The Blues have no intentions of signing him on a permanent basis as Mauricio Pochettino reportedly does not view him as a part of his plans.

Felix is an incredibly talented young forward but has had his differences with Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone. As a result, his future is likely to lie away from Atletico, and Real Madrid definitely have the money to secure his services.

Felix, just like Havertz, won't be a like-for-like replacement for Benzema as he is not an out-and-out center-forward. But the 23-year-old is a player who could prosper in an attack-oriented team, and as such, Real Madrid could be a great fit for him.

#2 Victor Osimhen (Napoli)

SSC Napoli v UC Sampdoria - Serie A

Victor Osimhen was Napoli's leading light as they won the Serie A title this season. The Nigeria international stepped up his game emphatically and has now burgeoned into one of the finest marksmen in the game.

Osimhen scored 31 goals and provided five assists in 39 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei in the 2022-23 season. He has two years remaining on his contract, and top clubs across Europe are determined to test Napoli's resolve this summer.

Osimhen is only 24 and is in the form of his life. He could prove to be a great long-term signing for Real Madrid.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



The Nigerian striker scored 26 goals this season Victor Osimhen becomes the FIRST African footballer in Serie A history to win the Golden BootThe Nigerian striker scored 26 goals this season Victor Osimhen becomes the FIRST African footballer in Serie A history to win the Golden Boot 👏The Nigerian striker scored 26 goals this season 🇳🇬 https://t.co/Edun0vMyjx

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford FC - Premier League

While Erling Haaland stole the show in the 2022-23 Premier League season, Harry Kane stood just a few meters outside the radius of the spotlight. He scored a whopping 30 goals in the Premier League this term for an underperforming Tottenham Hotspur side.

That ought to tell you enough about Kane's quality, and he could be an excellent replacement for Benzema at Real Madrid. Like Benzema, Kane is adept at creating chances for his teammates in addition to being a prolific goalscorer.

He has plenty of experience playing at the highest level, and this move could finally help him put an end to his trophy drought as well.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Sergio Ramos: "Harry Kane? My advice to any player is don't turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, it is a special club that knows how to win." #rmalive Sergio Ramos: "Harry Kane? My advice to any player is don't turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, it is a special club that knows how to win." @MirrorFootball 🚨💣 Sergio Ramos: "Harry Kane? My advice to any player is don't turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid, it is a special club that knows how to win." @MirrorFootball #rmalive https://t.co/kj1QEWHjde

Poll : 0 votes