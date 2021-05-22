5 important things to look forward to this weekend

We're in the final gameweek of the top European leagues and this could yet be the most telling weekend of the season on a number of fronts.

We have had quite a remarkable 2020-21 season. Beginning right after the 2019-20 season drew to a close, games came thick and fast and pre-season was a luxury most sides could not afford to have due to a severe lack of time. Football was played inside empty stadiums and it has been a unique season in that aspect.

But that hasn't taken much away from the excitement of the beautiful game. It's been a season packed with surprises and it is only fitting that the final weekend of the campaign could yet be the most decisive on a number of counts.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five most important things to look forward to this weekend.

#5 Robert Lewandowski could break Gerd Muller's record

FC Bayern Muenchen v Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bundesliga

For the past couple of seasons, Robert Lewandowski has been operating at a level of his own. He is Europe's most prolific striker and has taken it up a notch in the Bundesliga this term scoring 40 goals in 28 appearances.

To put the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in the shade is quite an achievement in itself. He is now all set to etch his name in Bundesliga history. Bayern Munich host Augsburg today and if Lewandowski can find the back of the net, he will break Gerd Muller's record for the most number of goals in a single Bundesliga season.

It is a record that has stood for almost half a century and the Pole has already equalled it. Given the rate at which he has been scoring goals, our money is on Lewandowski to make the record his own.

Lewandowski celebrated matching Gerd Muller's record with a t-shirt tribute to the Bundesliga legend.



CLASS 👏 pic.twitter.com/5QWGvCBZOI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 15, 2021

#4 The race for the Premier League top 4

West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool - Premier League

The Premier League is arguably the most exciting league in Europe. While the Premier League title race didn't quite live up to expectations as Manchester City sauntered across the finish line, the race for the top four has gone down to the wire.

Manchester United have sealed their position at second and it has been a season where they have shown marked improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Right below them are Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester City.

Chelsea are third with 67 points. Liverpool and Leicester City have 66 points each but the former are currently fourth thanks to their superior goal difference. Chelsea have a goal difference of +23. Liverpool have +24 and Leicester City have +20.

Chelsea take on a tough Aston Villa side. Leicester City are up against Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool, who have been in fine form, will go up against Crystal Palace. It's going to be a thrilling finish to the season.

The race for top four is going down to the wire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DxEWHzQ1wF — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021

