5 of the most intelligent signings this transfer window

The Covid pandemic has definitely impacted the transfer window and it's not exactly business as usual. With matches being held behind closed doors post the restart, teams have not been able to generate much matchday revenue and as such, this will prove to be a very tricky transfer window to navigate.

Several high-profile signings have already been made. Some of them have been absolute steals while some of them have pushed us back into our seats and got us rolling our eyes. The big spenders are all a bit reluctant to break the bank to sign top targets this time around with the exception of a few.

Without wasting much time, let's take a look at the 5 most intelligent signings from this transfer window so far.

#5 Leroy Sane (Manchester City to Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen Unveils New Signing Leroy Sane

A wealth of riches in any department can work favourably only for a certain period of time as Manchester City have now found out with Leroy Sane. City had bought the German winger from FC Schalke in 2016 for a sum of £36.7 million.

He took the Premier League by storm and won the PFA Young Player of the Year Award in his second season. Sane had come close to joining Bayern Munich last summer but he suffered a torn ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury and a move that was expected to cost the Bavarians around €100 million fell through.

Bayern Munich have been desperate to find a young player who can take after the likes of Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben and have now signed Leroy Sane from Manchester City this transfer window for half the amount they were willing to pay last summer.

The deal reportedly only cost Bayern Munich €49 million as Sane had only 1 year remaining in his contract with Manchester City. If anything, Manchester City is lucky to have at least made a profit.

*adds Leroy Sane to a treble-winning team*



Bayern aren't done yet. 😳 pic.twitter.com/bHBh34qUS0 — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 24, 2020

#4 Jude Bellingham (Birmingham to Borussia Dortmund)

Jude Bellingham

At just 17-year-old Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football. It is then no surprise that he became the most expensive 17-year-old in football history when he arrived at Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham for a sum of €23 million.

What's admirable about Bellingham is the fact that he chose to snub Manchester United and the comfort of staying at his own country in order to go to Germany to hone his skills just like Jadon Sancho.

Bellingham seems be fitting in seamlessly at Borussia Dortmund and has been quite impressive in the pre-season so far. As for Birmingham, they now have €23 million to invest to improve their squad and that is a lot of money for a Championship team.

Very happy and grateful to have been awarded with @efl ‘Young Player of the Season’ and @lfeonline ‘Championship Apprentice of the Year.’ Again, I can’t thank everyone associated with @bcfc enough for such an enjoyable season and making this possible.🏆🏆#JB22 pic.twitter.com/Py3vkziVRb — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) August 27, 2020