5 interesting stats from Matchday 5 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21  

The fifth matchday of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League saw the likes of Porto, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund join a few other teams in the Round of 16.

With Manchester City and Bayern Munich dropping points on Matchday 5, Barcelona remain the only unbeaten team in this season's Champions League after the Catalan giants put aside their indifferent domestic form to wallop Ferencvaros.

Elsewhere, a Neymar double inspired Paris St. Germain to a win at Manchester United to keep alive their knockout hopes. With RB Leipzig resisting a late comeback at Istanbul Basaksehir, all three clubs are in contention for a place in the Round of 16 as Group H is set for a thrilling finale.

Marcus Rashford and Alvaro Morata scored on Matchday 5 to join the injured Erling Braut Haaland atop the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League goalscoring charts.

Five interesting stats from Matchday 5 of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League

After five matchdays of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League, most of the top teams have sealed their berths in the next round of the competition. However, former champions - Real Madrid, Manchester United and Inter Milan - have it all to do on Matchday 6.

So, without further ado, let us have a look at the five most interesting stats from the latest matchday of this season's Champions League.

#5 Curtis Jones becomes Liverpool's third-youngest goalscorer in the Champions League

Curtis Jones

Continuing his fine start to life at Liverpool, Curtis Jones did his burgeoning reputation no harm when he scored his maiden Champions League goal for the club.

Jones scored the lone goal in the game against Ajax to seal Liverpool's place in the Round of 16 of this season's Champions League. In doing so, the teenager became Liverpool's third-youngest goal-scorer in the competition.

3 - At 19 years and 306 days old, Curtis Jones is the third youngest goalscorer for Liverpool in the Champions League after David N'Gog (19y 252d) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (19y 10d). Instinct. pic.twitter.com/Kzzjuy0TQ5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2020

Only Trent Alexander-Arnold and David N'Gog were younger than James when they netted in the Champions League for Liverpool.

#4 Pep Guardiola oversees a first Champions League goalless draw in 59 games

Pep Guardiola

After securing their Champions League Round of 16 berth with a victory on Matchday 4, a much-changed Manchester City were held goalless at Porto.

The result meant that City's perfect record in the competition came to an end. It also meant that Porto joined the group leaders in the Round of 16.

Incidentally, it was the first time in 59 games that Pep Guardiola, one of the most storied managers in competition history, endured a goalless draw. The last time Guardiola's team drew goalless in the Champions League was in 2015 when the Spanish tactician was in charge of Bayern Munich.

0 - Pep Guardiola has seen his side draw 0-0 in the Champions League for the first time in 59 games since a nil-nil against Shakhtar Donetsk in February 2015 when manager of Bayern Munich. Stalemate. pic.twitter.com/fnTDHigegi — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 1, 2020