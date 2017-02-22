5 La Liga stars destined for a Premier League transfer

These are all going to be massive losses for La Liga.

by Khushwant Ramesh 22 Feb 2017

Despite falling behind the Premier League in terms of the amount of money it generates, La Liga is still one of the most watched sporting leagues in the world – thanks to the triumvirate of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

But in football, as is the case with most jobs these days, people – and players – are drawn by the chance to make more money than their peers. And the Premier League – apart from the ridiculously rich Chinese leagues – is the destination most footballers choose. They can make more money, and have the chance to play in Europe should they join a top seven side.

So, here’s looking at five La Liga talents – not necessarily of any age group – who could join the Premier League in the upcoming summer transfer window:

#1 Sergi Samper

Barcelona have loaned out 22-year-old Sergi Samper to Granada CF for the entirety of the current season and he’s been a regular starter for Lucas Alcaraz. But with Andres Iniesta, Ivan Rakitic and Sergio Busquets all ahead in the pecking order, it’s likely the youngster will look for a move away in search of regular first-team football.

Arsenal were really interested in signing him last summer but he chose to stay back and fight for a place. In hindsight, given he’s on a team fighting relegation, he would enjoy the chance of playing in a side in the top four of the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

Samper, though, has an admirer in former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola who is desperately looking for defensive central midfielders to come in and right his ship. The Citizens have looked shaky in the middle of the park and could use the 22-year-old’s creativity and positioning.

Possible destination: Manchester City