5 legendary footballers who could be free agents in the summer

Reaching the pinnacle of the world of football is no easy task. The number of young players who aspire to become top-level footballers is sky high. However, only a fraction of them make it to the top leagues. And out of those, only a few are able to achieve legendary status.
These players are one-of-a-kind and usually cost a fortune. However, once they reach the twilight of their careers, they could leave their respective clubs as free agents.
Thiago Silva and Sergio Ramos are among the two best defenders of the 2010s. Despite their legacy, they were allowed to leave for free due to their age or injury issues. Lionel Messi, arguably the best player of all time, is another example of a legendary player leaving the club as a free agent.
With the 2022 summer transfer window just a few months away, let’s look at five legendary footballers who could become free agents this year.
#5 Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen moved to Brentford on a free transfer during the winter transfer window. However, since his contract lasts just six months, he might become a free agent in the summer.
The Danish superstar has one assist in three Premier League games for Brentford. Eriksen is primarily known for his time at Tottenham Hotspur. During his six-and-a-half-year stint at Spurs, the playmaker scored 69 goals and recorded 90 assists.
Eriksen joined Inter Milan in 2020 wasn’t nearly as prolific for the Italian giants. He managed eight goals and three assists in 60 appearances in all competitions for Inter, helping them to the Serie A title last season.
The 30-year-old collapsed during Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. As he was not permitted to play in the Serie A, Inter terminated their contract with Eriksen.
It remains to be seen where he will ply his trade after the current campaign.
#4 Cesar Azpilicueta
Cesar Azpilicueta could be considered a Chelsea legend. The Spaniard joined the Blues from Marseille in 2012 and has since made 463 appearances for the English giants.
He has helped the club win two Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy and two Europa League crowns amongst other honors.
Azpilicueta will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the sanctions imposed on Chelsea make his contract renewal a tricky situation.
According to the Express, Barcelona are interested in roping in the veteran defender in the summer.
#3 Angel Di Maria
Angel Di Maria, one of the best wingers of his generation, has been transferred for some massive fees in the past. But as things stand, he could leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer.
Di Maria has never been the main player at Real Madrid or PSG. With that being said, the forward has always managed to produce the goods whenever called upon.
Now 34, he is entering the final phase of his career. The Parisians are okay with Di Maria leaving on a free transfer, according to RMC Sport.
In 289 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club, the Argentine scored 91 goals and recorded 115 assists.
#2 Luis Suarez
Luis Suarez is one of the most legendary strikers of this generation. Having excelled in the Eredivisie, Premier League and La Liga, Suarez has found a place in the pantheon of great forwards. But the Atletico Madrid star is likely to be a free agent this summer.
“El Pistolero” was perhaps unlucky to be playing in the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, the Uruguayan still managed to win two European Golden Boots, outshing the famed duo.
As a proper No.9, only Robert Lewandowski can be placed on the same level as Suarez.
The former Barcelona striker has scored 502 goals in 820 matches for club and country combined. Moreover, the 2013-14 Premier League Golden Boot winner has 277 assists to his name.
#1 Luka Modric
Luis Suarez probably deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. However, the only man to do so during the Messi-Ronaldo era was Luka Modric. The Real Madrid talisman did so in 2018 when he performed well for Los Blancos and carried Croatia to the World Cup final.
The midfield maestro earned moderate fame during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. However, it was at Real Madrid where he became a true legend, with the Croatian forming one of the best midfield trios with Casemiro and Toni Kroos.
Modric played a vital role in Los Merengues’ four Champions League triumphs and is still going strong at the age of 36.
However, if the La Liga leaders decide against renewing his contract, he will become a free agent in the summer.