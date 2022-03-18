5 legendary footballers who could be free agents in the summer

Reaching the pinnacle of the world of football is no easy task. The number of young players who aspire to become top-level footballers is sky high. However, only a fraction of them make it to the top leagues. And out of those, only a few are able to achieve legendary status.

These players are one-of-a-kind and usually cost a fortune. However, once they reach the twilight of their careers, they could leave their respective clubs as free agents.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK A reminder that Thiago Silva was a free transfer, sometimes in life the best things are free. A reminder that Thiago Silva was a free transfer, sometimes in life the best things are free. https://t.co/dL8E1FJKkj

Thiago Silva and Sergio Ramos are among the two best defenders of the 2010s. Despite their legacy, they were allowed to leave for free due to their age or injury issues. Lionel Messi, arguably the best player of all time, is another example of a legendary player leaving the club as a free agent.

With the 2022 summer transfer window just a few months away, let’s look at five legendary footballers who could become free agents this year.

#5 Christian Eriksen

Wales v Denmark - UEFA Nations League B

Christian Eriksen moved to Brentford on a free transfer during the winter transfer window. However, since his contract lasts just six months, he might become a free agent in the summer.

The Danish superstar has one assist in three Premier League games for Brentford. Eriksen is primarily known for his time at Tottenham Hotspur. During his six-and-a-half-year stint at Spurs, the playmaker scored 69 goals and recorded 90 assists.

Sky Sports Statto @SkySportsStatto



Tottenham Record (all comps)

305 apps

69 goals

82 assists



record since debut in Sept 2013 (PL rank in brackets)

Chances created (1st)

Assists (1st)

Goals outside box (1st)

Free-kick goals (1st) Christian Eriksen joins Inter Milan for £17mTottenham Record (all comps)305 apps69 goals82 assists @premierleague record since debut in Sept 2013 (PL rank in brackets)Chances created (1st)Assists (1st)Goals outside box (1st)Free-kick goals (1st) Christian Eriksen joins Inter Milan for £17mTottenham Record (all comps)305 apps69 goals82 assists@premierleague record since debut in Sept 2013 (PL rank in brackets)5️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ Chances created (1st)6️⃣2️⃣ Assists (1st)2️⃣3️⃣ Goals outside box (1st)8️⃣ Free-kick goals (1st) https://t.co/Yx7wOEA6fY

Eriksen joined Inter Milan in 2020 wasn’t nearly as prolific for the Italian giants. He managed eight goals and three assists in 60 appearances in all competitions for Inter, helping them to the Serie A title last season.

The 30-year-old collapsed during Euro 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. As he was not permitted to play in the Serie A, Inter terminated their contract with Eriksen.

It remains to be seen where he will ply his trade after the current campaign.

#4 Cesar Azpilicueta

Manchester City v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Final

Cesar Azpilicueta could be considered a Chelsea legend. The Spaniard joined the Blues from Marseille in 2012 and has since made 463 appearances for the English giants.

He has helped the club win two Premier League titles, one Champions League trophy and two Europa League crowns amongst other honors.

GOAL @goal



2022: Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win every major trophy with Chelsea 2012: Chelsea sign Cesar Azpilicueta for £7 million ✍️2022: Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win every major trophy with Chelsea 2012: Chelsea sign Cesar Azpilicueta for £7 million ✍️2022: Cesar Azpilicueta becomes the first player to win every major trophy with Chelsea 🏆 https://t.co/ppwiWC53Fq

Azpilicueta will be out of contract at the end of the season, and the sanctions imposed on Chelsea make his contract renewal a tricky situation.

According to the Express, Barcelona are interested in roping in the veteran defender in the summer.

#3 Angel Di Maria

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Angel Di Maria, one of the best wingers of his generation, has been transferred for some massive fees in the past. But as things stand, he could leave Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer.

Di Maria has never been the main player at Real Madrid or PSG. With that being said, the forward has always managed to produce the goods whenever called upon.

Squawka Football @Squawka Ángel Di María is the first player on record to be named Man of the Match in a Champions League final *and* a Copa América final. Ángel Di María is the first player on record to be named Man of the Match in a Champions League final *and* a Copa América final. 🍜 https://t.co/pbTuhdBUAR

Now 34, he is entering the final phase of his career. The Parisians are okay with Di Maria leaving on a free transfer, according to RMC Sport.

In 289 appearances across all competitions for the Ligue 1 club, the Argentine scored 91 goals and recorded 115 assists.

#2 Luis Suarez

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Luis Suarez is one of the most legendary strikers of this generation. Having excelled in the Eredivisie, Premier League and La Liga, Suarez has found a place in the pantheon of great forwards. But the Atletico Madrid star is likely to be a free agent this summer.

“El Pistolero” was perhaps unlucky to be playing in the era of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Nevertheless, the Uruguayan still managed to win two European Golden Boots, outshing the famed duo.

As a proper No.9, only Robert Lewandowski can be placed on the same level as Suarez.

Football Factly @FootballFactly Without Messi & Ronaldo:



Most goals in a season in the 21st century: Suarez (59)



Most G/A in a season in the 21st century: Suarez (83)



Most golden boots in history: Suarez(2)



Most assists in history: Suarez (275)



Luis Suarez is by far the 3rd best player of his generation Without Messi & Ronaldo:Most goals in a season in the 21st century: Suarez (59)Most G/A in a season in the 21st century: Suarez (83)Most golden boots in history: Suarez(2)Most assists in history: Suarez (275)Luis Suarez is by far the 3rd best player of his generation https://t.co/C3Z6NujbbU

The former Barcelona striker has scored 502 goals in 820 matches for club and country combined. Moreover, the 2013-14 Premier League Golden Boot winner has 277 assists to his name.

#1 Luka Modric

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Luis Suarez probably deserved to win the Ballon d’Or. However, the only man to do so during the Messi-Ronaldo era was Luka Modric. The Real Madrid talisman did so in 2018 when he performed well for Los Blancos and carried Croatia to the World Cup final.

The midfield maestro earned moderate fame during his time at Tottenham Hotspur. However, it was at Real Madrid where he became a true legend, with the Croatian forming one of the best midfield trios with Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

GOAL @goal



Champions League

World Cup runner-up

World Cup Golden Ball

Best Croatian Player

Champions League Team of the Season

FIFPro World XI

UEFA Midfielder of the Year



#BallondOr



Congratulations to Luka Modric, Ballon d'Or winner!Champions LeagueWorld Cup runner-upWorld Cup Golden BallBest Croatian PlayerChampions League Team of the SeasonFIFPro World XIUEFA Midfielder of the Year #Goal50 Winner Congratulations to Luka Modric, Ballon d'Or winner! 🎉🎉🎉🏆 Champions League🏆 World Cup runner-up🏆 World Cup Golden Ball🏆 Best Croatian Player🏆 Champions League Team of the Season🏆 FIFPro World XI🏆 UEFA Midfielder of the Year🏆 #Goal50 Winner🏆 #BallondOr 👏 https://t.co/zsYhMd6YAq

Modric played a vital role in Los Merengues’ four Champions League triumphs and is still going strong at the age of 36.

However, if the La Liga leaders decide against renewing his contract, he will become a free agent in the summer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar