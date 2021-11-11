5 legends who excelled as both player and manager

Following the sacking of Dean Smith, Aston Villa have appointed Steven Gerrard as their new manager. The Englishman is one of the most talented midfielders in modern football, emerging as one of the most sought-after managers in English football.

The Liverpool legend has enjoyed a stellar start to his managerial career, winning the 2020-21 Scottish Championship with Rangers. Gerrard applied his brilliant football acumen and years of experience to end Celtic's nine-season league-winning streak.

The Englishman is just one of several players who have transitioned into management, and enjoyed success on the sideline. On that note, here is a look at five legends who excelled as both player and manager.

#5 Didier Deschamps

Didier Deschamps won the FIFA World Cup as both player and manager.

Didier Deschamps is one of only three managers to have won the FIFA World Cup as both player and manager.

He captained France to the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil before winning the European Championship two years later. Since taking over the reins of the French national team in the summer of 2012, Deschamps has assembled one of the best squads in the nation's history.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid 🇫🇷🗣️ Didier Deschamps: "Ballon d'Or is a prestigious award, and for everything Benzema has done for Real Madrid and the national team throughout the year, of course I hope he wins it, and he's a real candidate." @le10sport 🇫🇷🗣️ Didier Deschamps: "Ballon d'Or is a prestigious award, and for everything Benzema has done for Real Madrid and the national team throughout the year, of course I hope he wins it, and he's a real candidate." @le10sport https://t.co/avgJHYOesF

The 53-year old oversaw France's 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph in a managerial role. He had also taken Les Bleus to the final of Euros 2016. His most recent managerial achievement was winning the 2021 UEFA Nations League title. Considering his achievements, Deschamps is expected to remain in charge of the France team at least till the FIFA World Cup next year.

As a player, Deschamps donned the colours of Juventus, Chelsea, Valencia and Marseille. In addition to his international accolades, Deschamps won two Champions League titles, three Serie A titles, three Ligue 1 and the FA Cup, to name a few.

#4 Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer won the FIFA World Cup as West Germany's captain and manager.

Franz 'Der Kaiser'' Beckenbauer is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most successful players in the history of the game.

The former West Germany captain won every major trophy during his playing career with his national team and Bayern Munich. Arguably the greatest leader in footballing history, Beckenbauer led his national team to the 1972 European Championships. He followed that up with a FIFA World Cup title just two years later.

Beckenbauer was also key in Bayern Munich's dominance of German and European football in the 1970s. He led the Bavarian giants to three consecutive Bundesliga titles between 1972 and 1974. He also won three successive European Cups with them between 1974 and 1976.

Along with Deschamps, Beckenbauer is one of only two men to have won the FIFA World Cup as both captain and manager. The other one is Mario Zagallo of Argentina.

Beckenbauer also has the unique distinction of being the last manager to have managed a German side without any East German representation.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav