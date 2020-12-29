After getting off to a rather promising start to the season, Chelsea have hit a major slump and the threat of a sack looms large over Frank Lampard.

The Blues have lost three of their last five Premier League matches and have now fallen out of the top four and are currently languishing at sixth on the Premier League table.

After suffering a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa last night, Chelsea could slip even further down with just ninth-placed Southampton now only a point behind them. That's not a good look for Frank Lampard after the club backed him immensely and invested heavily in the summer transfer window and got him the players he wanted.

As we all know, Roman Abramovich doesn't have much tolerance for failure and though the fact that he is a club legend could work in his favour, there is every chance that Lampard could face the sack before long.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five managers who can replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

5 managers who can replace Frank Lampard at Chelsea

#5 Julian Nagelsmann

The young RB Leipzig manager's reputation has grown exponentially over the course of the last couple of years and he has been able to fashion a distinct and exciting style of play already in his short managerial career.

Nagelsmann has made quite an impact at RB Leipzig high-pressing, high-intensity game which is both effective and easy on the eye. The German became the youngest manager to reach a UEFA Champions League semi-final after guiding RB Leipzig to the last four of Europe's elite competition in the 2019-20 season.

There is no reason why Nagelsmann wouldn't be able to have a similar effect at Chelsea as they have an incredibly talented group of players most of whom have proven themselves at the highest level.

Nagelsmann could also get Timo Werner firing again as the German enjoyed a great season last time around at RB Leipzig under his tutelage, scoring 28 goals and providing eight assists from across 34 games in the Bundesliga alone.

How Nagelsmann‘s system made Werner look like a world beater



A THREAD pic.twitter.com/mtvTBsrfPt — Maxza (@MaxzaFCB) December 25, 2020

#4 John Terry

John Terry is currently the assistant manager at Aston Villa and was watching from the sidelines as Chelsea relinquished a first half lead to draw 1-1 with Dean Smith's men. Like Frank Lampard, John Terry is a Chelsea legend of the same stature and has been learning the ropes under Dean Smith for a little more than two seasons now.

But appointing John Terry at this juncture could be a big gamble as he has never been in charge of a professional football team and given the predicament that Chelsea find themselves in, they'd much rather go for an assured hand to pull them out of the slump.

But John Terry has a lot of goodwill at Stamford Bridge and his leadership qualities have always been praised. Maybe he can rally the troops and get them ticking. After all, Chelsea already have an incredible amount of talent on their payroll. So that's half the job done.

John Terry says Andreas Christensen should have got up after the Grealish foul, and I agree with him entirely despite it actually being a foul.



If you're not injured (which he wasn't), then your priority must be play to the whistle and defend your goal.https://t.co/HAJEgEbznd — Simon Phillips (@SiPhillipsSport) December 29, 2020