5 managers who can replace Hansi Flick at Bayern Munich 

Earlier today, Hansi Flick confirmed after Bayern Munich's victory against Wolfsburg that he has asked the club to terminate his contract by mutual consent. With Joachim Low set to step down as Germany manager after the European Championships, he has been earmarked to take over the reins from the World Cup winner.

While Flick's return to Die Mannschaft is not set in stone, it remains likely that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the current campaign after a stunning spell in charge of the Bavarian giants.

Speaking after the 3-2 win against Wolfsburg, the 56-year-old admitted that he wanted to be the one who broke the news to his Bayern Munich squad.

Official: Hansi Flick has told German TV that he intends to terminate his Bayern Munich contract at the end of the season.



In 18 months he won everything there was to win

"I want to terminate my contract this summer, that is a fact. It was important to me that the team finds out about it from me personally. I already told the people in charge after our Champions League elimination during the week"

"Of course the DFB is an option that every coach has to consider. But for me the last few weeks have not been easy, I was in the process of informing the club and my team, which was very important. There's nothing more to say"

With Flick looking increasingly likely to depart the Allianz Arena at the end of the season, here are five managers who can replace him at Bayern Munich.

#5 Jupp Heynckes

Borussia Dortmund v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Final

Surely not? When it comes to Jupp Heynckes and Bayern Munich, I guess you can never say never. The legendary German has enjoyed four different stints with the Bavarian giants over the course of his career and is one of the greatest managers in the history of the beautiful game.

While we can categorically rule this one out because the 75-year-old is officially retired, Bayern Munich might be tempted to bring him back temporarily, as they pursue one of their long-term targets.

Rummenigge: "Hansi has the same philosophy and same empathy as Jupp (Heynckes). I said to him 'you could be Jupp's brother or his son. Take your pick!" — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 7, 2021

Heynckes, though, is unlikely to return to the managerial hot-seat, but the fact that he is automatically linked with the job every time there is a vacancy at Bayern Munich warrants him a mention.

#4 Ralf Rangnick

Bayern Munich could do well with an experienced figure like Ralf Rangnick at the helm

Ralf Rangnick is a household name in the Bundesliga and has been linked with a handful of big jobs in the past 12 months, with the German coming close to taking over the reins at AC Milan at the start of the 2020-21 season. However, the move never materialized, as the Serie A giants opted to stick with Stefano Pioli.

Hailed as one of the most influential figures in world football, Rangnick has worked with several top clubs across Europe in different roles and could fit in like a glove at the Allianz Arena.

With other top coaches like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel currently unavailable, Bayern could appoint an experienced head like Rangnick for a year before pursuing their long-term targets.

